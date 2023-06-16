Deep Rock Galactic season 4 is now live, adding new enemies and a special beer

Ahead of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Ghost Ship Games continue to update the original co-op, space dwarf FPS game. Deep Rock Galactic went live with its season 4 content yesterday. Titled Critical Corruption, the update has added a new event with plenty of new enemies, and fulfilled some community requests.

Here's everything players can expect from the new season:

Plaguehearts from season 3 now turn into Lithophage Corruptors which spread Rockpox. The Rockpox infection has spread far and wide, causing new Rockpox enemies (Breeders, Bombers, Spitters, and Exploders) to spawn. Two new, non-Rockpox enemies, the Glyphid Stingtail and the Glyphid Septic Spreader, have been added.

Jet boots can be created by attaching jet modules (found in crates in the caves) to your boots, helping with exploration whilst you're out and about. On the Space Rig, a new training terminal has been added where you can practise decoding the locks on jet crates. There's also a new "potent ale" you can drink, which will randomise your equipment and cosmetics for the duration of a mission. If you don't want to get hammered to achieve this though, you can simply select that option at the Loadout Terminal. Finally, loadouts can now be copied and pasted between missions, meaning you won't have to reconfigure your equipment every time you set out.

You can read the full patch notes on Steam to see all the additions and bug fixes made to Deep Rock Galactic as part of season 4.

We've been hands on with Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, the love child of Deep Rock Galactic and Vampire Survivors, and James had a ruddy good time with the game. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will enter early access later this year.