Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion, due to wrap up its first decade of story, slides to next summer

Season of the Wish extended through to the new DLC, with a variety of features and content to help fill the gap

Artwork for Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape showing three helmeted folks in front of floating triangles
Image credit: Bungie
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Destiny 2’s endcap to its first 10 years of story will now land next June, as The Final Shape slips back by over three months. In its place will be an extension of the multiplayer shooter’s next season, plus some new features and content inbound to help tide players over.

Bungie’s announcement that The Final Shape will now release on June 4th 2024 rather than the end of February confirms recent reports that multiple game delays had contributed to layoffs at the studio. The newly Sony-owned studio has also reportedly pushed back their multiplayer reboot of nineties shooter Marathon to 2025, although this is yet to be confirmed.

The Final Shape is described by Bundie as the “culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling”. To help fill the new gap created by the expansion’s delay, Bungie announced they would extend Destiny 2’s latest season - Season of the Wish, which will kick off tomorrow - through to the revised release date.

On top of the planned season, the developers will now introduce Wishes - progression-based weekly quests - and Moments of Triumph rewards in February in lieu of The Final Shape’s release.

Cayde-6 and Ikora look at a giant pink triangle looming over valley in Destiny 2: The Final Shape's CG trailer.
Image credit: Bungie

After that, the annual class-on-class PVP event Guardian Games will move up to March, before a new update dubbed Into the Light drops in April. The two-month run of content will apparently “prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler”, with no other details given - sounds like it’ll be fairly story-focused, though. We’ll then get three new PVP maps in May, taking us up to the new launch date for The Final Shape.

“The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be,” Bungie said as explanation for the delay. “We know you’re eager to get your hands on The Final Shape. In that sense, delays aren’t fun. For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you.”

Amidst the reshuffled update plans, expect to see new gameplay from The Final Shape in April.

Matt Jarvis

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as Editor-In-Chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

