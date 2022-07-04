Deus Ex's official desktop wallpapers were so perfectly 1999

While writing a post about the Deus Ex randomiser mod last month, I tried to find a high-resolution clean version of the venerated immersive sim's box art to use as a header image. I trawled through archives of official sites hoping to discover that the marketing department had released it as a wallpaper or something, to no avail. But I did find a load of other official Deus Ex wallpapers which are so delightfully turn-of-the-millenium. Scanlines! Lensflare! Photoshop Difference Clouds filters! Come, admire, enjoy.

But my greatest find was this poster from 1999:

I hope you enjoy using these wallpapers on your modern desktop! And the poster on your phone.