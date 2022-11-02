If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Eidos Montreal are making a new Deus Ex game, says new report

It’s also claimed they’re helping Microsoft out with Fable
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Adam Jensen surrounded by shards of glass in Deus Ex: Human Revolution artwork.

A return to the cyberpunk world of Deus Ex is coming courtesy of Human Revolution and Mankind Divided developers Eidos Montreal, it’s been claimed. The snippet of info that the new Deus Ex game is in the very, very early stages was reported by Bloomberg following yesterday’s revelation that sister studio Onoma is closing down. Eidos Montreal are also alleged to be working on a completely new game, as well as helping out with some co-development on some Microsoft-owned series, including the new Fable.

Watch on YouTube

It’s been six years since Eidos Montreal’s last stab at Deus Ex, so it feels like there’s been a decent length of time between that and any new take on the series. The development studio’s new owner, Embracer Group, said earlier this year that they saw “great potential” in more games in the Deus Ex series, as well as other acquired IP such as Tomb Raider and Legacy Of Kain. As I reported last month, Legacy Of Kain devs Crystal Dynamics have already been surveying to glean potential interest in new games in that series.

Embracer bought a batch of Square Enix studios back in May, a deal that was completed in August. It emerged yesterday that the studio formerly known as Square Enix Montreal will close, only a few weeks after the studio announced its rebranding as Onoma. Some staff from the shuttered Onoma, who developed the mobile game Deus Ex Go, will move to Eidos Montreal to work on projects there.

There aren’t any concrete deets on when we’ll see the next Deus Ex yet. I’ll let you know as soon as we hear more. While you're waiting, why not check out our list of the best stealth games on PC?

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch