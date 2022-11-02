Eidos Montreal are making a new Deus Ex game, says new report

A return to the cyberpunk world of Deus Ex is coming courtesy of Human Revolution and Mankind Divided developers Eidos Montreal, it’s been claimed. The snippet of info that the new Deus Ex game is in the very, very early stages was reported by Bloomberg following yesterday’s revelation that sister studio Onoma is closing down. Eidos Montreal are also alleged to be working on a completely new game, as well as helping out with some co-development on some Microsoft-owned series, including the new Fable.

It’s been six years since Eidos Montreal’s last stab at Deus Ex, so it feels like there’s been a decent length of time between that and any new take on the series. The development studio’s new owner, Embracer Group, said earlier this year that they saw “great potential” in more games in the Deus Ex series, as well as other acquired IP such as Tomb Raider and Legacy Of Kain. As I reported last month, Legacy Of Kain devs Crystal Dynamics have already been surveying to glean potential interest in new games in that series.

Embracer bought a batch of Square Enix studios back in May, a deal that was completed in August. It emerged yesterday that the studio formerly known as Square Enix Montreal will close, only a few weeks after the studio announced its rebranding as Onoma. Some staff from the shuttered Onoma, who developed the mobile game Deus Ex Go, will move to Eidos Montreal to work on projects there.

Eidos Montreal, which remains intact, canceled the Stranger Things-inspired "kids on bikes" game that was rumored recently. They're now working on:

1) A new IP (recently rescoped)

2) A new Deus Ex (very very early)

3) co-dev partnerships with Xbox including Fable — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

There aren’t any concrete deets on when we’ll see the next Deus Ex yet. I’ll let you know as soon as we hear more. While you're waiting, why not check out our list of the best stealth games on PC?