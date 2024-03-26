Diablo 4's Game Pass launch still requires a Battle.net account, of course

Diablo 4 is headed to Game Pass in just a couple more days, on March 28th, giving the stingy-but-curious like me a chance to click demons to death at lower cost. As preperation, Microsoft have outlined the steps necessary to link your Game Pass account to a Battle.net account - because what is a launcher for, if not launching other launchers.

As the instructions explain, you'll need to launch the Xbox app on PC, click to install Diablo 4, click to install Battle.net if and when prompted, and then create or login to your Battle.net account when further prompted to connect the two together.

Sounds straightforward enough, but it always does. I'm never thrilled when loading a game on a platform instead launches another platform, even if in this instance it was inevitable given Diablo is reliant on its online infrastructure and all of that is interlinked with Battle.net accounts.

Mostly because it rarely turns out to be as simple as it ought, and I tire of being a sysadmin maintaining the health of multiple accounts and the web of links between them across Steam, EA, Ubisoft, Epic, Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony and more. I am forever 2FAing into a password manager to get a password so I can 2FA into an account so I can launch a game that launches a platform that requires 2FAing into a-- Just hack me. Have all my passwords and data, I don't care anymore. I'm going to go live by a pond.

Maybe after giving Diablo 4 a go. Alice B called it 2023's prettiest RSI machine in her review last year. Given how sore my wrists are these days, I reckon a good haircut could net me the title in 2024.