Diablo 4 Invoker of Varshan: How to fight the Echo of Varshan

Want to know how to get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4? Diablo 4 has introduced a scary new boss in Season 1, called Varshan, the Consumed. You'll fight Varshan during the new Seasonal storyline, but you won't be able to fight it again until after completing the new quests. However, you won't just stumble upon this boss in Nightmare Dungeons. Instead, you'll need to use an Invoker of Varshan.

In this guide, we break down how to get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4, so that you can tackle this new boss outside of the Seasonal storyline and complete any related challenges.

How to get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

The Invoker of Varshan is a special consumable that you must use to summon Varshan, the Consumed, for a boss fight.

To get an Invoker of Varshan, you must first defeat Varshan, the Consumed during the Seasonal storyline. This will drop an Invoker of Varshan recipe as a reward, which you can then use from your inventory to unlock a crafting recipe. Then, head to Cormond's Workbench to craft an Invoker of Varshan using the following items:

1,000 Gold

1x Brutal Malignant Invoker

1x Devious Malignant Invoker

1x Vicious Malignant Invoker

1x Demon Heart

How to use an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

To use an Invoker of Varshan, you must be on either World Tier 1 or 2, as it will not work on higher World Tiers.

When you're on the right difficulty, head to a Malignant Tunnel and make your way through to the end. There, you might see an unmarked door that you can interact with, behind which lies a Malignant Pustule. These doors don't spawn in every Malignant Tunnel, so you'll need to get lucky.

After opening the door, interact with the Malignant Pustule to consume your Invoker of Varshan and spawn the Echo of Varshan boss.

How to get a Foul Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

The Foul Invoker of Varshan is basically the same item, but it lets you fight Varshan on World Tier 3 with a higher difficulty. To unlock this item, though, you must first defeat the Echo of Varshan on a lower World Tier by consuming an Invoker of Varshan. Defeating the Echo of Varshan will reward you with the Foul Invoker of Varshan recipe, which you can then craft at Cormond's Workbench too.

To craft a Foul Invoker of Varshan, you'll need a standard Invoker of Varshan and 50 Sigil Powder, earned by dismantling Nightmare Sigils. Then, take the Foul Invoker of Varshan to the end of a Malignant Tunnel once again to challenge the Echo of Varshan in World Tier 3.

How to get a Tormented Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

The aptly-named Tormented Invoker of Varshan allows you to fight the Tormented Echo of Varshan on World Tier 4, on which it spawns as a level 80 boss.

To get the recipe for this item, you must (you guessed it!) kill the Echo of Varshan on World Tier 3.

After getting the recipe, head to Cormond's Workbench and use an Invoker of Varshan, five Fiend Roses, and five Forgotten Souls to craft the Tormented Invoker of Varshan. Then, as with the other Invokers, simply head to the end of a Malignant Tunnel on World Tier 4 to find and fight the Tormented Echo of Varshan.

That wraps up our guide on how to use a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4. If you're still wondering which build to play in Season 1, take a look at our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Druid builds, Barbarian builds, and Sorcerer builds guides.

