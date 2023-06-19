Diablo 4 endgame explained: What to do once you've beaten the campaign

What are the Diablo 4 endgame activities? The Diablo 4 story doesn't end just because you took down Lilith. If you've made it this far, you have a ton of options to continue grinding your character to get the full Diablo 4 experience. The potential activities are almost endless, and they range in difficulty to offer great incentives for both casual players and hardcore demon-slayers.

Diablo 4 endgame activities

Here's the breakdown on Diablo 4 endgame activities.

Here are the Diablo 4 endgame activities that you can busy yourself with after completing the main story:

Capstone Dungeons that introduce new World Tiers

The Tree Of Whispers

World Bosses

Nightmare Dungeons

Helltide Events

The Fields Of Hatred PvP activities

Ongoing leveling systems such as Paragon Points and the Codex Of Power

The Echo Of Lilith boss battle

Diablo 4's creators wanted to ensure the game provided meaningful progression to players post-campaign. The goal was to give players enough Diablo to keep them returning for more. That's why the game includes ongoing leveling mechanics and tons of content to keep players exploring everything Sanctuary has to offer.

Here's what each of these activities means for the endgame.

Capstone Dungeons and new World Tiers

Upon defeating the campaign, players can then unlock a new Diablo 4 World Tier by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 2. Doing so unlocks World Tier 3: Nightmare, which increases enemy difficulty but also results in more powerful rewards throughout the world. At World Tier 3, players will begin to earn Sacred Legendary gear. If World Tier 3 still isn't enough of a challenge for you, you can then complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 3 to unlock World Tier 4: Torment difficulty. World Tier 4 is even more difficult but will also give players a chance to earn Ancestral Legendaries and participate in the game's most hardcore activities.

Tree of Whispers

Upon completing the Diablo 4 campaign, you'll gain access to the Tree of Whispers. This will give you access to bounties throughout Sanctuary, which you can complete to earn Grim Favors. You can then exchange Grim Favors at the Tree of Whispers for a chance at high-tier rewards, making the tree a great way to continue to level your character and farm for Legendary goodies. Completing Tree of Whispers favors at higher levels results in better potential rewards.

World Bosses

Upon completing the campaign, the game will also begin to display World Boss spawns on the map. World Bosses only spawn a few times per day, and it's worth it to participate in a World Boss event when you see one. The game's three World Bosses are Ashava, the Pestilent, Avarice, the Gold Cursed, and Wandering Death, Death Given Life. You'll earn a weekly reward cache the first time you beat each boss in a given week. However, should you face the same boss again in a given week, you'll still have a chance to earn excellent rewards, particularly at higher World Tiers.

Nightmare Dungeons

Once you reach World Tier 3, you can begin to challenge yourself with Nightmare Dungeons. You can access a Nightmare Dungeon with a Nightmare Sigil, which you can earn from the Tree of Whispers. The sigil will, in turn, allow you to turn any Dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon. These Nightmare Dungeons have increased difficulty and additional affixes designed to make the experience even harder, such as random enemy spawn portals and lightning strikes. There are also varying tiers of Nightmare Dungeons, which will grant greater rewards in exchange for defeating more difficult dungeons. These Nightmare Dungeons will also unlock Glyphs, which will help you improve your Paragon Board that you unlock upon reaching Level 50.

Helltide events

At World Tier 3, you'll also be able to participate in Helltide events. These activities, which take over a region and occur about every other hour, include more powerful monsters and meteors that crash down from the sky above. Helltide events will drop Aberrant Cinder, which you can use to unlock Tortured Gifts throughout Helltide areas during the event. These chests contain excellent rewards, which make these areas great for farming.

Helltide events are active in areas of the map that have a red hue.

Fields of Hatred

In the Fields of Hatred, you can collect Seeds of Hatred to return to the Altars of Extraction to gain Red Dust to exchange for cosmetic rewards. However, you must be prepared to take on other players, as they can attack you and kill you, which will cause you to lose any shards you have earned. As a result, it's a fight for your life as you attempt to traverse these deathly fields. If you're not interested in PvP, you can deactivate PvP settings via the Emote wheel prior to wandering through these areas.

Paragon Points

Once you reach Level 50, you'll no longer earn Skill Points for leveling and will instead earn Paragon Points. You can apply these to a Paragon Board, which will give you additional bonuses that you can use to continually improve and alter your character build. Check out our Diablo 4 Paragon Board guide for more insights on how these work.

Codex of Power

Diablo 4's endgame also includes the Codex of Power, which tracks numerous Diablo 4 Aspects. You can earn Aspects by completing Dungeons and extracting them from the gear you earn throughout the game world. These Aspects allow you to improve items to make them Legendary.

Echo of Liliith

The Echo of Lilith can be considered the endgame to the endgame. As a Level 100 boss, she was designed to be a tough pinnacle boss, which you fight at World Tier 4. The two-phase boss spews blood and causes floors to crumble around her, making it difficult to stay alive throughout the fight. She moves extremely quickly, and many attacks result in a one-shot kill. You'll find her in the Echo of Hatred, and she is considered the most difficult encounter in the game.

