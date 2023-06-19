Diablo 4 rarity levels: Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique gear explained

What are the Diablo 4 rarity levels? In Diablo 4, players will collect loads of loot — and some of it is much more valuable than the rest. However, unlike some games, Diablo 4's rarity levels aren't quite as simple as "good," "better," and "best." Items of specific rarities will also have special features that make them worth pursuing, as they can add valuable buffs to your character. However, you must work hard for the best of the best. Here's what to know about Diablo 4 rarity levels in a nutshell.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube What is the best class in Diablo 4? Watch this video to find out.

What are the Diablo 4 rarity levels?

The Diablo 4 rarity levels are Common (white), Magic (blue), Rare (yellow), Legendary (orange), and Unique (gold). Legendary and Unique items can contain affixes that make them Sacred or Ancestral, which we'll cover in a moment.

Here's what distinguishes the rarity levels from one another:

Common: No bonuses.

Magic: 1-2 bonuses, possible Gem sockets.

Rare: 3-4 bonuses, possible Gem sockets.

Legendary: 4 random bonuses, Legendary imprint, possible Gem sockets.

Unique: 4 fixed bonuses, Unique imprint, possible Gem sockets.

Once you reach Diablo 4 World Tier 3, which you can unlock after beating the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, you'll then start seeing loot drops with the additional notation of Sacred. At World Tier 4, you'll start seeing Ancestrals. These can impact gear of any rarity.

These notations add powerful bonuses to standard gear. Typically, if a player happens to obtain both a Sacred and an Ancestral version of the piece of gear, the Ancestral will have a more powerful Legendary imprint than the Sacred.

Sacred and Ancestral Aspects

The game has 115 Diablo 4 Aspects available in the Codex Of Power and which you can equip to a Rare or Legendary item to change its effect. You can get these from either completing Dungeons or extracting them from Legendary gear, which destroys the gear piece but adds the Aspect to your inventory.

You can imprint Sacred Aspects on Ancestral items and vice versa. However, doing so will impact the gold and resource costs associated with the imprint.

To equip Aspects, you must visit the Occultist and have gold and Veiled Crystals, which you can get from salvaging Rare or Legendary gear. Later, you'll also need Baleful Fragments, Coiling Wards, and Abstruse Sigils.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now that you have the low-down on Diablo 4 rarity levels, you'll want to create the most OP build possible with the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, best Diablo 4 Druid build, best Diablo 4 Necromancer build, best Diablo 4 Rogue build, and best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build.

If you're trying to get more Legendary items, you might want to pay a visit to a shady vendor and trade in some Diablo 4 murmuring obols. And, once you have your hands on some good Sacred or Ancestral Legendaries, why not try to take on one of the Diablo 4 World Bosses, too?

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.