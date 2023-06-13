What are the Diablo 4 World Boss spawn times? If you need to know when you can cross paths with Asahava, the Pestilent, encounter Avarice, the Gold Cursed, and lay your fury upon Wandering Death, Death Given Life in Diablo 4, we have everything you need to know about tracking down these challenging bosses.

World Bosses are quite daunting, and we recommend completing the campaign first if you're going to take on any of these endgame creatures. But, with that said, World Bosses generally need as much human power as they can get to burn these beastly creatures to the ground, so even if you're at a lower level, don't hesitate to jump in and try to help out your companions. There may even be some sweet, sweet loot waiting for you at the end of the fight.

Here's everything you need to know about Diablo 4 World Boss spawn times.

What are the Diablo 4 World Boss spawn times?

World Boss spawns are relatively rare. Though the game does not lock its World Boss spawns to exact times, there are blocks of time in which such bosses will appear (though there doesn't appear to be a clear pattern for the exact boss that spawns with each time block).

Diablo 4 World Bosses spawn approximately every six to eight hours. Based on player tracking and stats, the time blocks as follows:

4:30 to 6:30 UTC (12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. ET)

10:30 to 12:30 UTC (6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. ET)

16:30 to 18:30 UTC (12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET)

22:30 to 0:30 UTC (6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET)

During the beta, players would get a notice that World Bosses are spawning and could plan their trek accordingly. However, some players report they do not see such notices post-launch, meaning you should always check your map to try to find them.

If you want to know exactly when a World Boss will spawn, you can check out the official Diablo 4 Community Discord or the Diablo 4 World Boss Timer on Twitter. Both provide updates on when and where to find World Bosses following the countdown timers as they appear in the game. These resources can also tell you which boss is spawning, which is helpful if you're looking to complete specific challenges or simply want to try your hand at a boss you've yet to defeat.

Tips for finding and beating World Bosses

Not all World Bosses can spawn in every location. Ashava can spawn in the Fractured Peaks or Scosglen boss arena locations. Avarice can spawn in the Khejistan, Dry Steppes, and Scosglen locations. Wandering Death can spawn in the Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, and Scosglen locations. Whenever the boss spawns, its location appears on your in-game map.

It's quite an undertaking to defeat a World Boss, but the rewards make it well worth it, as you will generally gain higher-tier loot from beating one. Each week, each World Boss will reward you with a Weekly Bonus Spoils cache, which means you can earn three total for the week between Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death. However, it's still worth taking on World Bosses multiple times in a given week because even without the caches, they will still drop great loot. You will generally get better loot drops from taking on bosses at higher World Tiers, so don't be afraid to jump into battle on Nightmare or Torment difficulty.

If you do not defeat the World Boss within the time allocated, you gain nothing from the encounter.

You can find and fight World Bosses even if you have not finished the campaign. However, it is more difficult to find them because you will not see World Boss timers begin to show up on your screen until you complete the campaign. World Bosses scale, so if you come across a World Boss early in your game, it will scale down to your level. However, you want to ensure you have a strong character and solid gear if you plan to participate in this group event at a lower level.

If you need a solid build to take on any of these monsters, we have you covered with our best Diablo 4 Barbarian build guide, best Diablo 4 Druid build guide, best Diablo 4 Necromancer build guide, best Diablo 4 Rogue build guide, and best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build guide.

