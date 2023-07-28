Want to know how to get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4? Diablo 4 has introduced powerful new items called Malignant Hearts in Season 1. These are similar to Gems, but they have stronger powers more like those given by Legendary Aspects and can only be placed in Infested Sockets that appear on pieces of Jewelry.

The best are Wrathful Hearts, which you can get by using Wrathful Invokers at the end of Malignant Tunnels. That's a lot of new jargon for the Season, but basically you want Wrathful Invokers, and we know how to get them.

In this guide, we break down how to get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4, so that you can easily get your hands on the incredibly powerful Wrathful Hearts.

How to get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4

To get a Wrathful Invoker, you must craft an Uncertain Invoker at Cormond's Workbench, a new crafting station found in Kehjistan or Kyovashad. This is, however, a lucky dip that can also drop any of the usual Brutal, Devious, or Vicious Invokers. There are no guarantees that you'll get a Wrathful Invoker, so you'll just need to keep trying until you get lucky.

Below, you'll find the resources that you'll need to craft an Uncertain Invoker:

1,000 Gold

40 Brutal Malignant Ichor

40 Devious Malignant Ichor

40 Vicious Malignant Ichor

The various types of Ichor can drop from killing Malignant enemies, but the easier way to get them is by salvaging Malignant Hearts at Cormond's Workbench. Frustratingly, Invokers themselves cannot be salvaged, meaning you'll probably end up with a stack of Brutal, Devious, and Vicious Invokers that you don't really need to use.

How to use a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4

Once you're lucky enough to get your hands on a Wrathful Invoker, you must delve into a Malignant Tunnel. There, you can use a Wrathful Invoker by venturing to the Malignant Outgrowths at the end. One of them will always be either Brutal, Devious, or Vicious, and the other will always be a Wrathful Outgrowth. Interact with the Wrathful Outgrowth to use the Wrathful Invoker.

Using a Wrathful Invoker will spawn a Malignant Elite that you can kill to get a Wrathful Caged Heart.

That wraps up our guide on how to use a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4. If you've yet to dive into Season 1 and are still wondering which class to play, check out our Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, Rogue builds, Druid builds, Barbarian builds, and Sorcerer builds guides so that you can find a powerful new playstyle to enjoy.

