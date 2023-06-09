Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build: Best Ice Sorcerer skills

Looking for the best Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4? The Ice Sorcerer is a powerful build in Diablo 4, thanks to its ability to take advantage of the huge damage bonus offered by making enemies Vulnerable.

If you want to freeze enemies and summon powerful blades of ice, then we've got you covered! In this guide, we'll break down the best Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, covering the best skills, Enchantments, Aspects, Stats, and Gems that you'll need.

This Ice Sorcerer build will take you from level 1-50, so that you can blitz through the World Tier 2 Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon and get onto some tough endgame content. We'll be back soon with an update on how to push this build even further from level 50-100, covering how to spend those precious Paragon Points to really make it excel.

Best Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build

Our Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build focuses on dealing huge damage to Frozen and Vulnerable enemies. With these two status effects, we can limit enemy mobility and apply huge damage modifiers that will shred single-target foes and larger packs alike.

Of course, it can't all be about damage, because we also want to make this build viable for endgame content. With that in mind, we've built around trying to maintain a Barrier as often as possible, giving you an extra pool of hit points to tank enemy hits before you take any fatal damage.

Best Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build skills

Below, you'll find a full list of all skills that you should get for our Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build, in order:

Level Skill Cluster 2 Frost Bolt level 1 1 (Basic) 3 Enhanced Frost Bolt 1 (Basic) 4 Glinting Frost Bolt 1 (Basic) 5 Ice Shards level 1 2 (Core) 6 Enhanced Ice Shards 2 (Core) 7 Greater Ice Shards 2 (Core) 8 Teleport level 1 3 (Defensive) 9 Enhanced Teleport 3 (Defensive) 10 Shimmering Teleport 3 (Defensive) 11 Ice Armor level 1 3 (Defensive) 12 Enhanced Ice Armor 3 (Defensive) 13 Mystical Ice Armor 3 (Defensive) 14 Flame Shield level 1 3 (Defensive) 15 Enhanced Flame Shield 3 (Defensive) 16 Shimmering Flame Shield 3 (Defensive) 17 Frost Nova level 1 3 (Defensive) 18 Enhanced Frost Nova 3 (Defensive) 19 Mystical Frost Nova 3 (Defensive) 20 Ice Blades level 1 4 (Conjuration) 21 Enhanced Ice Blades 4 (Conjuration) 22 Summoned Ice Blades 4 (Conjuration) 23 Ice Shards level 2 2 (Core) 24 Ice Shards level 3 2 (Core) 25 Ice Shards level 4 2 (Core) 26 Glass Cannon level 1 3 (Defensive) 27 Glass Cannon level 2 3 (Defensive) 28 Glass Cannon level 3 3 (Defensive) 29 Align the Elements level 1 4 (Conjuration) 30 Align the Elements level 2 4 (Conjuration) 31 Align the Elements level 3 4 (Conjuration) 32 Fireball level 1 2 (Core) 33 Protection level 1 4 (Conjuration) 34 Protection level 2 4 (Conjuration) 35 Protection level 3 4 (Conjuration) 36 Avalanche 7 (Key Passive) 37 Precision Magic level 1 4 (Conjuration) 38 Precision Magic level 2 4 (Conjuration) 39 Precision Magic level 3 4 (Conjuration) 40 Mana Shield level 1 4 (Conjuration) 41 Mana Shield level 2 4 (Conjuration) 42 Mana Shield level 3 4 (Conjuration) 43 Icy Veil level 1 5 (Mastery) 44 Icy Veil level 2 5 (Mastery) 45 Icy Veil level 3 5 (Mastery) 46 Cold Front level 1 5 (Mastery) 47 Cold Front level 2 5 (Mastery) 48 Cold Front level 3 5 (Mastery) 49 Permafrost level 1 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 1 Permafrost level 2 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 2 Permafrost level 3 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 3 Icy Touch level 1 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 4 Icy Touch level 2 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 5 Icy Touch level 3 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 6 Frigid Breeze level 1 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 7 Frigid Breeze level 2 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 8 Frigid Breeze level 3 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 9 Hoarfrost level 1 6 (Ultimate) Renown Point 10 Hoarfrost level 2 6 (Ultimate)

Frost Bolt

Frost Bolt is your basic skill in this build, dealing damage to and Chilling enemies without spending any Mana. The really exciting part, though, is the Enhanced Frost Bolt upgrade that makes Frost Bolt explode and hit other enemies after damaging a Frozen enemy.

Perhaps surprisingly, we've opted for Glinting Frost Bolt as the final upgrade here. While Flickering Frost Bolt would help us make enemies Vulnerable, we have another source of Vulnerable later on that is far stronger, and the Glinting upgrade turns Frost Bolt into a much-needed Mana Generator.

Ice Shards

Ice Shards is our main damage skill for this Ice Sorcerer build, and it works excellently thanks to its added damage against Frozen enemies.

With Enhanced Ice Shards, it'll also ricochet from Frozen enemies to keep spreading the damage through a crowd, and Greater Ice Shards makes it always treat enemies as Frozen while you have a Barrier active.

Teleport

Teleport is an incredibly important defensive option for the Sorcerer, as it allows you to get out of danger fast and also provides Unstoppable (which ends any status effects currently inhibiting your character).

With Shimmering Teleport, it'll also boost your Damage Reduction by 30% for 3 seconds, ensuring that you can survive while moving away from enemies to a safer space.

Ice Armor

Ice Armor is another key defensive skill for this build, granting you a Barrier that absorbs 30% of your base Life. While it's active, Ice Armor also adds 5% of your damage dealt to its Barrier, and that is doubled against Vulnerable enemies when you get the Mystical Ice Armor upgrade.

Frost Nova

Frost Nova is our main way to make apply status effects with this build, as it unleashes a torrent of frost to Freeze enemies and, with the Mystical Frost Nova upgrade, inflict them with Vulnerable.

Ice Blades

Ice Blades is another damage dealer, but it relies on a cooldown rather than Mana. On top of dealing some damage, it also has a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for two seconds.

While you might be initially put off due to Ice Blades' 16 second cooldown, the Enhanced upgrade actually reduces that cooldown by 0.5 seconds each time it hits a Vulnerable enemy. With the Summoned Ice Blades upgrade, 20% of that cooldown reduction will also apply to other skills, allowing you to quickly regain access to Teleport, Ice Armor, and Frost Nova.

If you're unsure how to use these skills effectively, follow the attack pattern below:

Use Frost Nova near enemies to make them Vulnerable. Use Ice Armor to boost your defense. Use Ice Blades to start triggering your cooldown reduction. Spam Ice Shards until you are out of Mana. Use Frost Bolt to regenerate Mana. Use Teleport whenever you need to escape from danger, and otherwise repeat the above.

Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build: Best Enchantments

The Sorcerer has a unique Enchantments class mechanic in Diablo 4, which allows them to convert two spells into passive bonuses. Each spell has their own unique Enchantment effect, and finding the right ones for your build can massively boost your DPS or survivability.

Below, you'll find the best Enchantments for our Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build:

Ice Shards : Ice Shards automatically conjure and fly towards Frozen enemies.

: Ice Shards automatically conjure and fly towards Frozen enemies. Flame Shield: Flame Shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage. Can only happen once every 120 seconds.

While Flame Shield doesn't really fit the icy theme we're going for with this build, it's absolutely one of the best Enchantments for the Sorcerer's survivability and well worth using regardless.

Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build: Best Aspects

As you complete Side Dungeons and find Legendary Gear in Diablo 4, you'll also get Legendary Aspects. These are the thing that grants Legendary Items their special Legendary effect, and finding the best Aspects for your build will unlock powerful new synergies that are crucial for surviving higher-difficulty content.

Below, you'll find the Aspects that we'd recommend using for this Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build:

Snowveiled Aspect (Sarat's Lair - Scosglen): Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable for 2-3 seconds.

(Sarat's Lair - Scosglen): Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable for 2-3 seconds. Aspect of Fortune (Legendary - random drop): Your Lucky Hit Chance is increased by 10-20% while you have a Barrier active.

(Legendary - random drop): Your Lucky Hit Chance is increased by 10-20% while you have a Barrier active. Aspect of Piercing Cold (Dead Man's Dredge - Fractured Peaks): Ice Shards pierce 3-4 times, dealing 20-25% less damage per subsequent enemy hit.

(Dead Man's Dredge - Fractured Peaks): Ice Shards pierce 3-4 times, dealing 20-25% less damage per subsequent enemy hit. Iceheart Brais (Unique Pants - random drop): Enemies that die while Frozen have a 11-20% chance to unleash a Frost Nova.

(Unique Pants - random drop): Enemies that die while Frozen have a 11-20% chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Penitent Greaves (Unique Boots - random drop): You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal 7-20% more damage to Chilled enemies.

(Unique Boots - random drop): You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal 7-20% more damage to Chilled enemies. Aspect of Control (Sunken Library - Kehjistan): You deal 25-35% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies.

(Sunken Library - Kehjistan): You deal 25-35% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. Aspect of Frozen Memories (Legendary - random drop): The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 1 additional casts.

(Legendary - random drop): The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 1 additional casts. Aspect of the Frozen Wake (Legendary - random drop): While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for 10%.

(Legendary - random drop): While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for 10%. Prodigy's Aspect (Witchwater - Hawezar): Using a cooldown restores 15-25 Mana.

(Witchwater - Hawezar): Using a cooldown restores 15-25 Mana. Mother's Embrace (Unique Ring - Campaign reward): If a Core skill hits 5 or more enemies, 20-40% of the Resource cost is refunded.

Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build: Best Stats

When hunting for Gear, it's important to also find items that increase important stats for your build. These randomly-rolled stats, known as Affixes, will greatly enhance the capabilities of your build, and are highly important if you want to stay alive on World Tier 3 and 4.

Below, you'll find the Stats that you should hunt for with this Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build:

Vulnerable damage

Damage vs Chilled

Damage Reduction from Vulnerable

Damage Reduction from Chilled

Lucky Hit Chance

Willpower (increases Mana Regeneration)

(increases Mana Regeneration) Intelligence (increases skill damage)

Once you reach World Tier 3, you can reroll Affixes on your gear by visiting the Occultist in any of the major cities. This will cost Fiend Roses, an incredibly rare resource that you can only get in Helltide areas.

Diablo 4 Ice Sorcerer build: Best Gems

Gear can also have Gem Sockets, into which you can place Gems for even more passive stat bonuses. Unlike Affixes, Gems offer set stat boosts depending on the type of Gear into which they are placed.

In Weapons, you should use Emeralds to increase your Critical Strike damage against Vulnerable enemies. This Ice Sorcerer build aims to always make enemies Vulnerable during combat, so this is essentially a straight boost to your Critical Strike Damage.

In Armor, we'd recommend using Rubies to increase maximum Life. The Ice Sorcerer is one of the weaker classes in terms of survivability, so using Rubies in any Armor Gem slots offers a much-needed Life boost that should help you tank a few more enemy hits before finding yourself close to death.

For Jewelry, you should use Skulls to boost your Armor. Similar to the Rubies mentioned above, Skulls in your Jewelry will simply boost survivability, ensuring that you can tank a few more hits before needing to call a friend over for a revive.

