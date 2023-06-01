Want to know how to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4? Legendaries might be hard to come by as loot drops in Diablo 4 Dungeons, but you'll actually get them fairly often from the Purveyor of Curiosities. The Purveyor of Curiosities is a special merchant in Kyovashad, and they sell randomized loot drops, which are quite often Legendary, in exchange for Murmuring Obols.

Of course, that means you need to know how to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, which the game doesn't do a great job of explaining. Fortunately, that's where we come in!

In this guide, we'll break down how to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, so that you can hit up the Purveyor of Curiosities for some loot lucky dips that could drop Legendary gear. We'll also explain how to increase your Murmuring Obols capacity, since Diablo 4 limits how many you can store in your inventory.

How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

To get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, you must complete World Events that appear while exploring the map.

World Events are signalled by orange circles that appear on your map nearby as you explore. When you spot a World Event, head over and an objective will appear on the right side of your screen. Completing this main objective will drop a Radiant Chest, which will spew out some items and 20 Murmuring Obols.

However, if you also complete the Mastery objective, which could include defeating a large amount of enemies within a short time limit, for example, then the Event will reward you with a Greater Radiant Chest. This can drop higher-tier items, and will also grant you 35 Murmuring Obols.

After collecting some Murmuring Obols, head back to the Purveyor of Curiosities in Kyovashad and trade them in for new items. You can also spend Murmuring Obols to get Whispering Keys, which you'll need to open Silent Chests in Diablo 4.

How to increase your Murmuring Obols capacity in Diablo 4

When you start playing Diablo 4, you will have a max Murmuring Obols capacity of 505. However, you can increase your max Murmuring Obols capacity in Diablo 4 by earning Renown.

The Renown System is a way to track your progress in each region in Diablo 4, and you'll earn Renown each time you complete a Side Dungeon, Side Quest, or Stronghold, or when you find a new area, a Waypoint, or an Altar of Lilith.

In each region, of which there are five total in Diablo 4 at launch, there are five Renown rewards that you can claim. The fourth reward always offers bonus XP, 60,000 Gold, and +80 to your max Murmuring Obols.

By earning Renown, you can get a max capacity of 905 Murmuring Obols, almost doubling your original capacity.

The one caveat here is that you cannot earn the fourth reward on each Renown track until you unlock World Tier 3. To unlock World Tier 3, which is one of the highest difficulty levels in Diablo 4, you must complete the campaign (at any difficulty) and then complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 2 (Veteran).

That wraps up our guide on how to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4. If you're still not sure which class to main, take a look at our Diablo 4 Rogue build, Barbarian build, Sorcerer build, Druid build, and Necromancer build guides.

