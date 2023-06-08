What is Diablo 4 Renown? If you've been playing Diablo 4, you've probably noticed you've been collecting something called Renown as you travel through different areas, complete quests, and engage in other activities.

As you jump into the game, it's a little unclear why you're collecting Renown and how you can use it to your advantage. You have to dig deep into the game's menus to grasp why you're earning these points and how they can help you throughout your journey.

Diablo 4 Renown explained

If you have questions about Diablo 4 Renown and Renown rewards, here's what you need to know.

As you go through Sanctuary, you'll find yourself collecting Renown for various actions, typically related to discovering things and conquering certain areas. Renown grants you a variety of rewards as you become more and more established throughout Sanctuary.

You'll find your Renown totals under a tab on the map. Press the key as indicated to open a menu labeled Region Progress. Tabbing through the different pages shows your Renown in each region and rewards for reaching certain milestones. Each tier's rewards are the same for the game's four current regions: Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Scosglen. The rewards for each tier are the same for every region.

Renown rewards are as follows:

Level 1 - Bonus XP, 3,000 gold, one skill point

Level 2 - Bonus XP, 10,000 gold, one potion slot

Level 3 - Bonus XP, 25,000 gold, one skill point

Level 4 - Bonus XP, 60,000 gold, 80 max Obols

Level 5 - Bonus XP, 125,000 gold, four Paragon points

Note that you can claim the gold bonuses for each character. The other goodies are account-wide and will automatically apply to other characters, including characters you may create in the future. Notably, the final two tiers in each region require reaching World Tier 3. Check out our Diablo 4 World Tiers guide for more information on how to unlock the game's third World Tier, called Nightmare.

As you collect Renown rewards, remember to claim them on the proper screen. Blizzard has shared that these Renown rewards will reset with the seasons, so if you max your renown stats Renown because you've discovered everything Sanctuary has to offer in a certain region, you'll be able to start collecting Renown again once the game launches its Diablo 4 seasons and Diablo 4 battle pass in mid-to-late July.

Actions that grant Diablo 4 Renown

You can earn Diablo 4 Renown for the following actions:

Areas discovered (5 Renown)

Altars of Lilith (10 Renown)

Waypoints (20 Renown)

Side quests (20 Renown)

Side dungeon completions (30 Renown)

Strongholds (100 Renown)

If you're aiming to 100% your run, you'll be happy to know that these Renown screens also keep track of the number of areas you've explored, the number of Altars of Lilith you've discovered, and so on.

That's everything to know about earning and redeeming Diablo 4 Renown. As you traverse the hellscape known as Sanctuary, you may also want to check out our tips for the best Diablo 4 Druid build, best Diablo 4 Necromancer build, best Diablo 4 Rogue build, best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, and best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build so you can work on speedrunning to the Diablo 4 max level.

