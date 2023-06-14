Diablo 4 Ashava, the Pestilent guide: Location, spawn times, and strategies

How do you beat Diablo 4's Asahava, the Pestilent? If you're trying to take down this putrid World Boss, you're not alone, as all types of Diablo 4 players cower when facing this vile creature.

You'll most likely first come across Ashava late in the Diablo 4 campaign, as you must fight this demon to progress in the game's final act. However, this campaign boss battle will be a piece of cake compared to the superpowered monster you'll face later in the game world. As a World Boss, Ashava has much more life and is a great deal harder to kill. A lore snippet refers to Ashava as one of "the Burning Hells' most heinous creations."

Whether you want to know where you can find this devil spawn among the hellscape of Sanctuary or you need tips on tearing her down at the highest Diablo 4 World Tiers, we have everything you need to know to defeat Ashava the Pestilent in Diablo 4.

Watch on YouTube What is the best class in Diablo 4? Watch this video to find out.

Where to find Ashava in Diablo 4

Diablo 4's Ashava, the Pestilent, can spawn in the Fractured Peaks or Scosglen World Boss arena locations during set spawn periods. If you've completed the campaign, you'll know when a World Boss is about to appear because the game marks the location on your map.

You can fight Ashava and other World Bosses before finishing the campaign, but there will be no markings on your map to indicate they's spawned in or their location, so you may be waiting a long time if you still need to complete the main campaign content.

World Bosses spawn about every six to eight hours, but there's no obvious pattern to which boss you'll get. World Bosses spawn according to timers, and you can track which boss is spawning when by checking out our Diablo 4 World Boss spawn time guide.

How to defeat Ashava the Pestilent

To beat Ashava, you and your fellow demon slayers must take down the boss before the timer runs out. Regardless of your chosen World Tier, you'll have to ensure you have high DPS, as you'll need to deal significant damage to knock this beast to the ground.

If you can't find a build that works, you may need to consider a full respec. Be sure to check out our best Diablo 4 Barbarian build guide, best Diablo 4 Druid build guide, best Diablo 4 Necromancer build guide, best Diablo 4 Rogue build guide, and best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build guide to figure out what builds will help you beat this demonic creature.

Ashava will spawn from a poison mound in the ground. It will then proceed to leapfrog around, spew poison, and occasionally ground pound and give very powerful swipes that can knock you back or even instantly kill you.

One of the best ways to defeat this boss is to always stay behind it or under it. That means avoiding being under its claws anytime it hits the ground and ensuring you're never in its poison spew. Anti-poison elixirs and poison-resistant Gems will also help you. Be sure to use your evade whenever you see it about to use its melee and swipe.

At the most difficult World Tiers and character levels, you must do hundreds of thousands of damage per hit to reliably take down this boss. Most of your gear should be Legendaries (Ancestral at the highest tiers) and as close to fully leveled as possible.

If you're still having trouble, make sure you've leveled up your armor as much as possible, and you've assigned any Paragon Points to buff your character to the max. If you're still having trouble, it may be an unfortunate reality that your server is ill-equipped to handle the beast. If you're not having success taking the beast on alongside strangers, you can try looking for a group or clan to work on taking the entity down as a team.

Diablo 4 Ashava rewards

The first time you beat Ashava each week, you will earn a cache of Weekly Bonus Spoils. However, this doesn't mean you should only aim to defeat Ashava once per week. The beast will continue to drop high-powered goodies for you each time you beat it. Therefore, we recommend partaking in such World Boss battles as often as possible, as it benefits you to earn those sweet rewards.

Should you beat this world boss on World Tier 4, you will likely earn Ancestral and Sacred Legendaries, some Aberrant Cinders, Scattered Prisms, and tons of gold.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything to know about beating Ashava, the Pestilent, one of the game's three challenging World Bosses. As you're killing time waiting for Ashava, you may want to seek out some Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols, learn about the forthcoming Diablo 4 battle pass, and read all about what's to come in future Diablo 4 seasons.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.