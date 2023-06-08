How does Paragon work in Diablo 4? Once a character hits Level 50 in Diablo 4, you'll immediately gain access to their Paragon Board. This secondary levelling system sits beside the Skill Tree on your character management screen, and allows you to focus your late-game efforts on massively buffing specific builds within a character's overall class.

There are a total of nine Paragon Boards per class — a starting board common to all builds and eight highly specialised ones — all featuring dozens of nodes that buff a certain stat or attribute in a way that supports the targeted build. It's a lot to get your head around at first, so on this page we'll be tackling some frequently asked questions about Paragon Boards in Diablo 4.

How Paragon Boards work in Diablo 4

Once you unlock your character's Paragon Board at Level 50, you start earning Paragon Points that you can invest into unlocking the various nodes on the board. Node types are as follows:

Normal nodes (grey) grant a small increase to a base stat.

(grey) grant a small increase to a base stat. Magic nodes (blue) grant a medium increase to a base stat, or buff other attributes like health, damage, etc.

(blue) grant a medium increase to a base stat, or buff other attributes like health, damage, etc. Rare nodes (yellow) grant two increases along the same lines as those conveyed by Magic nodes, with a third bonus increase unlocking once your character meets a particular stat requirement.

(yellow) grant two increases along the same lines as those conveyed by Magic nodes, with a third bonus increase unlocking once your character meets a particular stat requirement. Legendary nodes (gold) are limited to one per (non-starter) board, and convey powerful effects to the targeted build of that board.

(gold) are limited to one per (non-starter) board, and convey powerful effects to the targeted build of that board. Board Attachment Gates (silver) add +5% to all attributes and unlock one other Paragon Board of your choosing.

(silver) add +5% to all attributes and unlock one other Paragon Board of your choosing. Glyph sockets (red) are where you can equip your Paragon Glyphs (see below), which confer unique attributes to allow for deep-level build customisation, as well as unlocking a secondary attribute depending on their exact placement on a board.

How to get Paragon Points in Diablo 4

Once a character hits Level 50, you'll notice a change to the Character Level bar that sits on the UI, just above the hotbar. The bar is now blue and split into four even segments, with a circular pip at each interval. The full bar still displays your progress towards your next level, but the pips indicate how far you are from obtaining your next Paragon Point.

Every time you get 25% of the way through a level, you'll receive a Paragon Point to spend unlocking a node on your character's Paragon Board. This holds true all the way up to the level cap at Level 100, meaning that you'll get 200 Paragon Points to spend on your character's Paragon Board. You can also earn another 20 Paragon Points by completing Stage 5 Renown activities, bringing the total up to 220.

How to get and use Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4

Paragon Glyphs are obtained as random drops from dungeons and other endgame activities once your character reaches Level 50. They come in two rarities: Magic Glyphs, which are your starting set once you hit Lvl50, and Rare Glyphs which you collect as drops.

Regardless of rarity, Glyphs all start at Level 1, but can be upgraded up to Level 21 by investing the experience points you earn from Nightmare Dungeons.

When equipping your Paragon Glyph to a node on the board, additional bonuses can be unlocked depending on how many unlocked nodes with a specified attribute are within radius. The radius of each Paragon Glyph is as follows:

Magic Glyph (Level 1-3) : 2 nodes radius

: 2 nodes radius Magic Glyph (Level 4+) or Rare Glyph (Level 1-3) : 3 nodes radius

: 3 nodes radius Rare Glyph (Level 4+): 4 nodes radius

Unlike other skills on your Paragon Board, which it'll cost you to respec (see below), Paragon Glyphs can be switched out without penalty if you find another one you'd rather use.

How to get more Paragon Boards

In order to unlock more Paragon Boards beyond the starter board for each class, you must purchase enough nodes to reach a Board Attachment Gate. Investing a point in that node allows you to unlock another Paragon Board associated with your character's class.

How to reset Paragon Boards

You can reset Paragon Boards in Diablo 4, but at the moment it's quite a laborious task. There's no "reset all" option, leaving you with no choice but to undo your boards node-by-node until you're able to undo your choice of Paragon Boards altogether.

For more information on respeccing Paragon Boards, see our full Diablo 4 respec overview.

How to optimise Paragon Boards in Diablo 4

Rather than rush to unlock all eight specialised Paragon Boards for your character, it's better to focus on a few that really support the build you're working on. Given that Paragon Points are a finite resource for each character, it makes more sense to pick four to six boards and be selective about unlocking the best nodes for your build within them all, rather than to invest in unlocking every board.

Be sure to check our guide to Diablo 4 World Tiers if you're looking to farm Paragon Points quicker — higher difficulty equals better rewards, after all! Or if you want to know about more systems that unlock as you progress through the game, you might like our guide on how to get a mount in Diablo 4.

