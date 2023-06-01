Want to know how to get a mount in Diablo 4? When you first enter Kyovashad in Diablo 4, you'll find a Stable and learn about mounts. However, you can't actually get a mount straight away, as it says that you must first complete a quest called "Donan's Favor". Diablo 4 doesn't offer any further information in the game itself, which can make the wait to start "Donan's Favor" and get a mount feel eternal. Fortunately, that's where we come in.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get a mount in Diablo 4, explaining when you'll gain access to the "Donan's Favor" quest that grants access to mounts.

How to get a mount in Diablo 4

To get a mount in Diablo 4, you must complete the "Donan's Favor" quest. You will get "Donan's Favor" after completing the first three Acts of the main story.

It's worth noting that Acts 1-3 can be completed in any order, but you must complete all three to start Act 4. We found that we completed the first three Acts at around level 30, with a little bit of side content included along the way.

After completing Acts 1-3, you'll start Act 4 and immediately get access to the "Donan's Favor" quest. To start the quest, head back to Kyovashad and speak with the Stablemaster.

The Kyovashad Stablemaster will explain that Donan is waiting in the nearby Cathedral of Light, and that they want to see you. Head over to Donan in the Cathedral of Light (the large temple in Kyovashad) and speak with Donan to complete "Donan's Favor" and get your first mount.

After getting a mount on one character in Diablo 4, all future characters will have access straight away.

This means you must only complete "Donan's Favor" on one character, so you won't need to spend ages waiting for this faster travel method on your alts and future Season characters, which should hopefully help you level up faster.

That wraps up our guide on how to get a mount in Diablo 4. If you're still crafting your build on your main class and need some tips, check out our Diablo 4 Barbarian build, Rogue build, Sorcerer build, Necromancer build, and Druid build guides.

