Diablo 4 Avarice, the Gold Cursed: Location, spawn times, and strategies

How do you beat Avarice, the Gold Cursed, in Diablo 4? If you want to take a shot at slaying this gnarly Diablo 4 World Boss, you'll need to be prepared for a hell of a fight.

Avarice deals massive melee damage with its mace, making it a tricky enemy to face, as even a single hit can rock you and your allies to the core. So, if you think you're worthy of this boss battle, you'll need to ensure you're adequately leveled, have solid gear, and have a stellar character build before you jump into action.

Here's what you need to know to take on Avarice, the Gold Cursed.

Where to find Avarice in Diablo 4

World Bosses, which include Avarice, Ashava, and Wandering Death, can spawn at any of the designated World Boss arenas during set spawn periods. Although you can randomly encounter World Bosses before completing the campaign, you'll begin to notice World Boss spawns marked on your map after completing it. This makes these events easy to find as they're relatively rare and happen only a few times a day. Check out our guide on Diablo 4 World Boss spawn times for more insights on tracking World Boss spawns.

Even with the notification, the game doesn't tell you which boss will spawn at any moment, so you may also want to jump into the Diablo 4 community Discord, where you can real-time feedback from other players.

Regardless of your level, if you cross a World Boss, be bold and try to fight it. The boss's difficulty will scale with your level.

How to defeat Diablo 4 Avarice

Avarice, the Gold Cursed, is named as such because this beast plants gold pools that do poison damage. It also does fire damage from its traps and physical damage with its mace. Therefore, to aid you in battle, you can either focus using an elixir with fire damage resistance and jewelry with a poison resistance Gems or vice versa. Or, you could instead opt to use diamonds in your jewelry, which will grant resistance to all elements. If that's the route you choose to go, you may also choose to take an Elixir of Acrobatics to help make it easier to dodge the creature's melees. However, be careful with your choice as you ready up for battle, as you can only have one elixir active at a time.

World Bosses scale in difficulty and HP, not only with the player's level but with the number of players present for the battle. Therefore, if you don't have enough players participating in the World Boss battle, you may struggle to complete it. If this has been the case for you, you can check out the official Diablo 4 community Discord mentioned above and try a "looking for group" option. However, note that if there are too many players in the boss battle, taking them down can also become tough because of the sheer amount of power and HP. World Bosses are intended to be completed with groups of 10-15 players.

Avarice cycles through several attacks, which players must avoid, dodge, or counter to stay alive during this boss battle. Among the most lethal is a spin attack, which is almost certainly a death sentence should you get in its way. The beast can also thrust its mallet and ground slam, which you can avoid by staying behind the boss as much as possible. Avarice also can teleport through golden portals, and you should get out of the way of its portals as the being will charge through it and hurt you.

You'll also need to avoid gold pillars and poison pools, making navigating this arena very difficult. If these things stop you, you'll get hit with the mace, so use your dodge strategically.

Diablo 4 Avarice rewards

The first time you defeat Avarice each week, you will earn a Weekly Bonus Spoils. (You'll earn one of these the first time you defeat each of the World Bosses each week, for a total of three per week.) However, it's worthwhile to continue to fight Avarice and other World Bosses each time they appear in the game as they grant solid rewards, particularly at higher World Tiers.

If you defeat this boss at World Tier 4, you can expect to earn Ancestral and Sacred Legendary weapons and gear, gold, and Scattered Prisms.

If you're having trouble taking down Diablo 4 Avarice, you won't want to miss our best Diablo 4 Barbarian build guide, best Diablo 4 Druid build guide, best Diablo 4 Necromancer build guide, best Diablo 4 Rogue build guide, and best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build guide to help you come up with a build to take down this nasty boss.

And, if you just can't get enough Diablo 4, check out our round-up of what's coming with the Diablo 4 battle pass and Diablo 4 seasons , coming to the game in mid-to-late July.

