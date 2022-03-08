If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disgaea 6 Complete will screech onto Steam on June 28th

"Screech" is the verb
Graham Smith
A screenshot of Disgaea 6 Complete showing an angry 3D penguin, making an attack.

Elden Ring hides its open world's beauty behind a layer of difficulty, sure, but it's nothing compared to the Disgaea series. These colourful JRPGs have been hiding some of the deepest and most satisfying levelling systems in all of gaming behind the world's most obnoxious anime characters for years now.

The next brutal gauntlet is Disgaea 6 Complete, with a newly announced released date of June 28th. There's also a new character trailer below, which sets out its stall. Can you survive it?

You died.

Disgaea 6 Complete bundles the base game together - it launched on Switch and PS4 first - with its character and cosmetic DLC, and its arrival on PC will mean we now have the entire series.

Aside from switching to 3D after five games of isometric 2D, Disgaea 6 follows the same formula as the previous games. It's an RPG in which everything can be levelled: you, your gear, your squad of characters. You can dive into gear to have battles inside it to level it more, send your crew off on their adventures to level them, and spend hours theorycrafting in menus in between the actual battles.

In between the menus and battles is, as I say, the world's most obnoxious anime writing. "A zany adventure requires a zany cast of characters, and they don't get any zanier than in Disgaea 6 Complete," says the press release, and honestly, that's all you need to know. Don't trust anything that describes itself as "zany". It means its loud and stupid.

And yet, and yet, it's got a lot of numbers that go up. I'll play it. You can find more info on the Disgaea 6 Complete Steam page.

