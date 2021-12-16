DokeV continues to haunt me with its latest music video

DokeV continues to haunt me with its latest music videoPlease, let me rest
I’m beginning to think I need a dreamcatcher. The Lynx Africa on my bedroom shelf simply doesn’t have the same level of nightmare suction. In fact, I bet it attracts bad sleeps. Anyway, I’m considering the installation of a feathery net because DokeV’s music video from the latest Geoff Awards has infiltrated the darkest recesses of my brain again. I thought I’d shaken off the trailer song, but it’s back with full force and haunts me more than ever.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information