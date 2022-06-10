Dragon Age: Absolution is a new animated series coming to Netflix

Videogame publishers look at animated series like I look at air fryers: everyone else seems to have one, so I want one too. I assume that's why BioWare are working with Netflix to produce Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated series coming this December.

Here's the trailer:

There's not much information about the series, other than a short synopsis:

"Created in collaboration with BioWare, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises."

That's it. It is, apparently, a "new saga" and not directly based on any of the existing games or Dragon Age stories.

At this point, I feel like all these fantasy not-quite-anime Netflix shows are beginning to blur together. If you showed me stills of the trailer above and told me it was from the Netflix Dota series, I'd believe you. The only exception is Arcane, based on League Of Legends, which is a cut above in style and animation and writing.

This trailer was shown during Netflix Geeked Week, a broadcast (still live now running as part of Summer Game Fest/not-E3/Geoff Keigh-3.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.