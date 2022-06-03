Dragon Age's next entry will be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

BioWare have given a new tease for Dragon Age 4, announcing that its official title will be Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. It'll follow up that plot about Solas wanting to destroy the entire world - fantastic news for fans and haters alike.

If you haven't played Dragon Age: Inquisition - or more specifically, the Tresspasser DLC, because BioWare hid most of the conclusion of the story in there - not to worry. In their official post, BioWare give you a brief idea of who the Dreadwolf is. He's a god, maybe, or maybe not. What does he want? No one knows. His methods are "sometimes questionable," which is something of a euphemism for wanting to kill everyone. Regardless, they promise that "he’ll properly introduce himself when the time is right."

If you have played, you likely have strong opinions on Solas already, although in which direction? "Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world." And some of us can see the burning fandom wars igniting again already.

We sort of knew this was coming since the teaser trailer that dropped in 2020, and there's been a handful of other teases since then, too. We do know concretely that the game will be focused on the single-player campaign, at least.

Completely up to you what you do with Solas, then.

There'll be more information about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf this year, BioWare say, although don't expect a release in 2022.