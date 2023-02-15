Dragon Ball FighterZ and Octopath Traveler are among Xbox Game Pass leavers

March is fast approaching, which means we’ll need to say goodbye to another batch of Game Pass games very soon. This month’s list of leavers includes a few heavy hitters, like the horrifying Alien Isolation, and a duo of big JRPGs that are likely impossible to binge in just two weeks.

Leaving PC Game Pass on March 1st:

Alien Isolation

Crown Trick

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Far: Changing Tides

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13

Madden NFL 21

Octopath Traveler

I’m a dozen hours into Octopath Traveler, so I doubt I’m finishing this one in time, even if the turn-based combat has its hooks in me. Maybe I’ll bite the bullet and buy it, or maybe I’ll wait for its gorgeous sequel to drop later this month.

Despite my general defensiveness of the Final Fantasy 13 trilogy - and my unashamed love of FF13-2 - I was never able to finish Lightning Returns due to its framerate issues and sluggish opening. All I wanted was to dig into its revamped, action combat, and dress Lightning up in the silliest outfits you’ve ever seen. Seriously, Final Fantasy generally has whacky costumes, but this one takes the cake; everything from Yuna and Lara Croft cosplay, to a patchwork suit made up of Moogle plushies.

Although those JRPGs are too bulky to finish in two weeks, Far: Changing Tides is probably the perfect size to slot in. This 2D puzzler has you running around a hybrid ship house at the end of the world. In their review, Sam Greer said they were grateful for its “simple but heartfelt warning about climate change.”

You’ve got two weeks to play these games - if you want to - and in the meantime, there are plenty of other goodies hitting the service this month, including the steely shooter Atomic Heart.