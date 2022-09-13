If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Octopath Traveler 2 coming to PC on February 24th 2023

That's the same day as its Nintendo Switch release
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler
Published on
A samurai stands next to a horse as a warrior rushes toward them in artwork for Octopath Traveler 2.

Square Enix’s original HD-2D game Octopath Traveler is getting a sequel, releasing on February 24th 2023. The surprise announcement during today’s Nintendo Direct showed a little bit of what to expect from the game, which is also coming to PC on the very same day. Check out the first trailer below.

Octopath Traveler 2 is an RPG sequel styled after classic Square Enix games.

I say Octopath Traveler 2 was a surprise announcement, but it’d actually leaked on ResetEra just before the Nintendo Direct stream began earlier this afternoon. The leaked image, taken from a GreenManGaming store page, showed pre-purchase options for Steam versions of Octopath Traveler 2. It's not yet clear whether it will be available from other PC storefronts just yet, though, as Squeenix only mention Steam in their official blog post.

Katharine both loved and hated the first game in her Octopath Traveler review. “It's so frustrating, because there are so many things I love about Octopath Traveler in spite of its many, and really quite crippling flaws,” she said. “The music is just divine, the battle system is up there with the very best of the genre, and I'm both bemused and astounded by the level of detail Square Enix and fellow developers Acquire have put into all the backstories of the NPCs.”

Octopath Traveler 2 is dated for February 24th, 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 and PS5. Still no Steam page yet, peeps.

