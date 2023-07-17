If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dragon Quest XI's treasure-hunting prequel is out now on PC

Dragon Quest Treasures was previously a Switch exclusive

Child versions of Eric and Mia celebrate in a screenshot from Dragon Quest Treasures
Image credit: Square Enix
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Dragon Quest Treasures, a prequel to the excellent Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age, is out now on PC. The game launched last year as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, carrying the series’ iconic slimes, and music over to a brand new setting. Dragon Quest Treasures is also Steam Deck verified, should you want to complete its bite-sized treasure hunts on the go (or in the comfort of your bed.)

Watch on YouTube

Dragon Quest Treasures follows Dragon Quest XI’s thieving companion Eric and his sister Mia during their orphaned childhood. That’s too grim for a series whose mascot is a smiling blue slime, though. So in a Peter Pan-esque twist, the two kids get whisked away to an alternate dimension full of floating sky islands and an endless supply of hidden treasure. That treasure is usually a piece of Dragon Quest history - either a character statue, an important item, or another nostalgic thingamajig.

Eric and Mia then use those hidden goodies to expand their railway headquarters which acts as a travel system between the floating islands. But that HQ is also a home base for your treasure-hunting gang, which in this case is composed of monsters, rather than the ragtag heroes that Dragon Quest usually brings together. The recruitable monsters are as friendly as they look this time and will let you use their gliding, scanning, or sprinting abilities to reach new heights and even more treasure.

Eric and Mia’s adventure in Draconia (or Neverland) is quite different from the rest of the long-running series, as the turn-based combat is switched with a more action-oriented one. Although, Dragon Quest XI's warm and familiar personality is part of the reason it made our best RPGs list, and that charm seems to have made the trip to Draconia, too. So I'm tempted to ride that magical train as well.

Dragon Quest Treasures is available on Steam for £43/$50.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch