If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dune: Spice Wars' multiplayer update has gone live to put some rhythm in your step

People of Arrakis, spice up your social life
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on

Sci-fi 4X strategy Dune: Spice Wars has finally brought multiplayer to the desert planet of Arrakis with its latest update. Players can now jump into the futuristic space shoes of one of the game’s factions in paired matches, or free-for-alls for four against other players or bots. Try not to get sand in your eyes while you watch the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

Spice Wars launched into Early Access at the end of April with four factions: the vaguely heroic by default House Atreides, creepy lads House Harkonnen, the always cool Fremen, and sneaky sorts the Smugglers. The multiplayer update is the first part of developers Shiro Games’ roadmap for Spice Wars, with a new faction lined up for summer as the next addition. You can read the full patch notes for the update at the Spice Wars site here, but the highlights are substantial balance adjustments, improved AI and new regions.

Nic Reuben thought the game was a pleasant surprise in his Dune: Spice Wars Early Access review, but felt it was a bit dry because of the lack of role-playing. “I don’t think you make a cerebral, intricate 4X out of cynicism, and this very much feels like a game Shiro wanted to make, trends be damned,” he said. “They did opt for the most aesthetically boring Baron Harkonnen imaginable though, whose current incarnation I will hold against Villeneuve forever.”

Dune: Spice Wars is currently 20% off on Steam, so you can pick it up for £20/$24/€24. I still wish you could play as House Beckham.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch