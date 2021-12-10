Dune: Spice Wars is an RTS from the developers of Northgard

During The Game Awards, Conan Exiles developers Funcom announced Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy game with 4X elements that's coming out in 2022. While Funcom are publishing the game, it's being developed by Shiro Games, the folks who made Northgard. Check out the new trailer below, it's rather vague, but does have some very nice sand in a very large hand.

"Control the spice, control the universe," is a funny slogan to someone who has neither seen nor read Dune (I'll get round to it).

"Spice is the most valuable resource in the universe," their website says. "The spice extends life, it expands consciousness and makes interstellar travel possible. Create your own story and play as one of several factions, including House Atreides and House Harkonnen, and compete for power over Dune and the spice.

Early screenshots of the game show good maps. Couldn't tell you what any of this means, though.

"Best your opponents through political intrigue, crush them in combat, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies."

Back in 2019, Funcom announced they were going to make "at least three games" set in the Dune universe (Duniverse?). They were pretty vague about what exactly those would be, but now we know one's a RTS. They also supposedly have an open-world multiplayer game in the works.

Dune: Spice Wars is set to arrive in early access sometime next year. You can check it out on Steam right now.

We're staying up late to cover the PC gaming news coming out of tonight's marketing extravaganza: hit our The Game Awards tag for everything.