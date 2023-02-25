If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA are asking players if they want a Dead Space 2 or 3 remake

Well, do you?

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Isaac injects a Wheezer necromorph with a fatal enzyme in the Dead Space remake.

The Dead Space remake was well received by players whether old or new to the scifi horror slice 'em up. EA are seemingly now asking a handful of players if they would therefore like the same remake treatment applied to Dead Space 2 and 3.

Screenshots of the survey were shared on Twitter by the developer of Gloomwood. They show two questions, asking how interested the respondent would be in a "similar remake" to Dead Space 2 or Dead Space 3, with available answers ranging from "not at all interested" to "extremely interested".

Watch on YouTube

Dead Space 2 is broadly liked, often more so than the original Dead Space. That was the conclusion Jim drew in his Dead Space 2 review (while also ultimately deciding that there was "nothing much here that I'll be talking about in arguments over the legacies of great games a few years from now"). Dead Space 3 was generally less favourably received, as it seemed to abandon some of the tenets of the series, though Adam still broadly enjoyed his time in his Dead Space 3 review. (Which also had a great strap: "The Limbless And Clarke Expedition".)

I haven't seen the full survey EA have sent out, but I hope it includes other questions like, "would you like an actual new Dead Space game?" or "would you like a Dead Space 2 but one that's not a remake?" or "on a scale of great to very great, how great is Physical: 100 on Netflix?". (I haven't played any Deads Space so a question I could answer would be nice.)

If you're still making your way through the excellent remake, check out our Dead Space walkthrough. It would only be more instructional if it was written in blood on a wall.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch