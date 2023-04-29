EA are working on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's PC performance issues

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could have used "a little more time in the bacta tank." That was James' conclusion when he looked at its performance on PC.

EA now say that they're "aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or or certain specific configurations." They're working on fixes.

"Certain specific configurations" seems like odd language, to me, but the statement on Twitter continues to try to define the scope of the issues.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss." If you think about it, really it's your fault their game doesn't run well on your computer.

The statement does say that they are "working to address these cases quickly."

"While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations. [...] Thanks for understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues."

I read a lot of developer statements like this - including others by EA - that sound as if they're being written by someone held hostage in the community's basement. This one still ultimately contains an apology, but it also has a very slight tone of, "ah geez, we're working on it, chill out." I much prefer it this way.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a pretty good time, if bloated, according to Alice B in her Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. The performance issues are widespread enough that it currently has a 'Mixed' rating on Steam, however. If you are playing it without issue, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough for tips.