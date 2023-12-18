Elden Ring DLC could see a release date in February, with another expansion in 2025, retailer leak suggests

Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree might see a release date in February - just in time for the game’s second anniversary - if an accidental retailer leak is to be believed.

Shadow of the Erdtree was announced just after the game’s first anniversary in February of this year. At the time, developers From Software simply teased some evocative art with what fans believe to be Miquella and Torrent visible, suggesting a tie into the game’s dense lore and history. No release date was given, with FromSoft only confirming that the DLC was “currently in development”.

We’ve heard effectively nothing since about what to expect from the expansion, but a recent leak indicates that it may not be long before we’re returning to the Lands Between.

It seems that a new set of Elden Ring-themed controllers created in partnership between Elden Ring publishers Bandai Namco and accessories makers Thrustmaster are in the works. A product page for the controllers was posted online by online retailer Datablitz before being quickly pulled down - but not quick enough to escape the watchful eyes of Reddit user ChiefLeef22.

More intriguing than the shiny new controllers themselves was the mention in the promotional materials that they would be releasing in February 2024 to “sync with the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion release".

February would make sense for a Shadow of the Erdtree release date, after all, as Elden Ring prepares to mark two years since its own launch.

Adding to the intrigue is an additional note in the product sheets that appears to indicate a second Elden Ring expansion might be in the works for 2025. Before you get too excited, though, know that the exact comment refers to a “2025 Elden Ring major key beat or new game expansion” - with “key beat” being just vague enough that it could mean something else entirely, such as a Game of the Year re-release of the core game and Shadow of the Erdtree together or similar.

From Software, Bandai Namco and Thurstmaster are all yet to acknowledge the apparent leak, with Datablitz quietly erasing all mention of the controllers and their release date from the internet in the days since. Still, it’s the first we’ve heard on any kind of Shadow of the Erdtree release date since it was revealed - and it won’t be long until we discover whether it’s accurate.