Elden Ring's first expansion is currently "in development"

Aside from the newly added PvP colosseums, Elden Ring has been relatively quiet after selling a gazillion copies and winning every game of the year award in existence (except for the coveted RPS one.) Fans have been clamouring for DLC and you’d expect a big expansion announcement to coincide with the game’s first anniversary - February 25th - but developer FromSoftware chose to celebrate the mega-RPG’s birthday three days later - this morning. In a Twitter post, FromSoftware announced Elden Ring’s first expansion called Shadow Of The Erdtree.

FromSoft’s announcement says the expansion is “currently in development,” so, no release date yet. “In development” always sounds like marketing speak for “buckle up,” but a release later this year, perhaps at the Keighley awards, isn’t out of the question.

FromSoft didn’t elaborate on the expansion, but a beautiful concept art for the Shadow Of The Erdtree raises a few questions. Is that Miquella in the corner, riding our trusty steed Torrent? Does that mean this expansion is set in a dream realm? Or is it a new landmass? And what’s up with that tree dripping gold? Or is it honey? I’m sure more dedicated fans will be theorising about lore implications for the next few weeks or even months. I doubt I could follow every thread, but I’m excited to see more twisted FromSoft bosses, regardless of the context.

The studio have likely been hard at work on the expansion for the last year, but the Elden Ring community has kept itself entertained in the interim. Players have made the already brutal game even tougher by playing the it with a drawing tablet, or most impressively, beating two simultaneous playthroughs using one controller and one… dance mat? An adorable dog also joined the fun, saving its owner's life (in a game of Elden Ring, of course.)

The Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion will release at some point in the future, but until then Elden Ring is available on Steam for £50/$60/€60.