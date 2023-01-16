Hero dog saves streamer's life (in Elden Ring)

My dog is undeniably a good boy, but he's never saved my life in a videogame. He could learn a trick or two from MissMikaa's dog, who apparently knows when to step in and move her Elden Ring character away from a fiery death.

MissMikaa is the streamer who last week simultaneously beat Elden Ring with a controller and a dance mat, which should give you some clue as to how he rendered canine assistance.

Without further ado, here's the moment where "Yoshi" stepped up to the plate:

My dog is better at Elden Ring than you? Yoshi was on a mission looking for treats when he valiantly went up against a dragon and put my character in a spot where I didn't die to his fire! HERO pic.twitter.com/kLHPwlqcTt — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) January 15, 2023

Yes, that is a clueless dog wandering onto a dance mat while Mikaa is AFK, walking her character behind a rock just before a dragon can fully engulf her in flame, then casting a contemptuous look at the camera because he didn't find the treats he was apparently looking for. I'm not convinced he wasn't just checking out that portrait of himself.

