If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Epic Games Store kicks off 15 days of free games with one of the best rated games (on Steam)

Bloons TD6 is free to keep right now
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Bloons TD 6 with so many things onscreen I can't tell if they're winning or not.

The Epic Games Store's Christmas sale is now underway, with discounts including 40% off FIFA 23, 25% off Spider-Man Remastered, and 100% off one new game each day for the next fifteen days. Each new free-to-keep mystery game will be revealed each day at 4pm GMT/8am PT/11am ET. Today's first game? Bloons TD6, a tower defense game that has over 200,000 positive reviews on, uh, Steam.

Watch on YouTube

I'm not referencing Steam for any other reason than its a handy source of public opinion, I swear. But for real, Bloons TD 6 has an "overwhelmingly positive" rating and is 23rd on the list of Steam's top rated games. I've played it for around an hour and while tower defense isn't really my thing, it does have a devlishly more-ish dripfeed of unlockable powers. I'd assume this was a precursor to evil microtransaction implementation if everybody didn't seemingly like the game so much.

You've got around 21 hours left to grab Bloons TD 6 for free from the Epic Games Store and you can keep it forever once it's added to your account. It would normally cost £11. When the offer expires, a new freebie will be revealed via the Epic storefront.

There are some other decent discounts on recent games available in the Epic Games Store sale, including Goat Simulator 3 at 25% off, the (moderately maligned) recent Saints Row reboot at 45% off, and God Of War at 40% off. "Epic Coupons" have also returned this year, offering 25% off full games "when you spend $14.99 or more" according to Epic. The coupons are automatically applied to baskets which meet the criteria, and all coupons will expire when the sale ends on January 5th at 4pm GMT/11am ET.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch