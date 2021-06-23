If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Eve Online is currently testing out a "significant new visual update"

You can sneak a peek now on the Singularity server
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published on

Space trading and warfare MMO Eve Online isn't looking half bad for its age at 18 years old. CCP are looking to keep those ships in ship shape with what they're calling a "significant new visual update" to make space more colourful with shader and lighting updates. The update has hit the Singularity test server as of today, so you can check out the changes.

CCP explain that the graphical update is part of their plan to keep Eve beautiful into its 20s.

"These changes are part of an ongoing commitment to improving the foundation of EVE, and setting the game up for a thriving third decade. By deleting the gray coloring, these upgrades will bring New Eden to life like never before."

"Deleting the grey colouring," they say. Good one, CCP. We all know old graphics cannot be deleted, only tightened up. Here are some of what's changed, according to their announcement:

  • Shader adjustments
  • New lighting changes
  • The colors of New Eden becoming brighter and deeper
  • Gradients smoothing out and highlights being better represented.

That's all live as of today over on Eve Online's test server Singularity, for those interested in a test flight. Otherwise, you can spot some before and after pictures over in their announcement post for the update as well.

In other matters of Eve's future, Brendy Caldwell recently talked with CCP's CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson who says Eve will never die. He could be right. It is still one of the best MMOs in 2021, though it's not even quite the oldest on that list.

Tagged With

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch