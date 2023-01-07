If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EVE Online is getting a Microsoft Excel plug-in later this year

Spreadsheets come for us all in adulthood

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A release roadmap for EVE Online in 2023.

Several games have been accused of being little more than spreadsheets, but few have decided to lean into the allegation. That's what EVE Online is doing later this year though, when developers CCP release their own Microsoft Excel plug-in.

Watch on YouTube

CCP discussed the plug-in in a blog post laying out their 2023 plans. 2023 is also the year EVE Online enters its third decade since release.

"Toward the end of January the Microsoft Excel plug-in, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, will be soft launching in a closed beta trial," says the post. "This integration will enable Omega capsuleers to log in and directly pull in-game data into Microsoft Excel. We believe this will level the playing field by providing easy and simple access to in-game data, without requiring coding knowledge. The official launch is planned around EVE’s 20th anniversary in May."

The idea is that pulling data into Excel will allow players to more easily calculate profit margins on trade deals and even - because this is EVE - the likely outcomes of different battle strategies. You'll need to have an "Omega" subscription to make use of the plug-in, one of EVE Online's paid tiers.

CCP are also planning two new expansions this year, with one in Q2 and another in Q4 according to the roadmap (pictured above).

EVE Online might be getting on in years, but it's still unique when it comes to both MMOs and space games. That's why it remains one of our picks for the best MMO, even if it will be forever tough for new players to get onboard.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch