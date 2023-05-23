If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

F1 Manager 2023 coming this summer with more motorsport simulation

But will it be the pits

F1 cars on track surrounded by UI stats in F1 Manager 2022.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

F1 Manager 2023 will cross the finish line this summer. Frontier announced the motorsport simulation sequel earlier today, with a trailer and promises that the new game would feature "deeper management systems, more dramatic racing, and an even greater commitment to authenticity."

Here's the announcement trailer:

Watch on YouTube

You don't drive the cars in F1 Manager 2023, although you can view the race from the cockpit of your team's cars. Instead you make decisions about team and race strategy, from where to spend your R&D budget to which lap to pit during.

The sequel will simulate more parts of the race and your crew. Racing lines, overtakes, and on-track incidents have been "refined", and accidents on the track can impact your driver's confidence. Similarly, your pit crew can become fatigued and make errors during races. You can then try to address these issues by hiring a Sporting Director and creating a training regime for pit crews.

Career mode will return in F1 Manager 2023, but there's also a new Race Replay mode in which you can take control of a race from the 2023 F1 season and try to change its outcome through your own decisions.

F1 Manager 2023 will launch this summer via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

I never played it, but I heard F1 Manager 2022 was pretty good. It did spin-out at one point, however, when its developers suggested they were stopping updates two months after release. Frontier later called this the result of "crossed wires" and that several further updates were planned. It was indeed patched several more times and its final update was in December last year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch