Fallout 76 visits Fallout 3's The Pitt next year

In 2022, Fallout 76 will let players explore beyond the reaches of Appalachia for the first time. Bethesda are adding Expeditions to their post-apocalyptic MMO, which will allow former vault-dwellers to adventure in other areas of the Fallout universe. The first one might be familiar to folks who played some of Fallout 3's DLC too, because it's sending us back to The Pitt (that is: radiation-ravaged Pittsburgh).

Expeditions are missions Fallout 76 players can take on (and repeat if you 'em) that will let you visit other areas of the wasteland. We don't see much in the teaser for The Pitt, but it seems a previous Expedition squad has gone missing, and likely murderised by whatever is causing ground-shaking thuds.

While we'll be waiting until next year to see what happens with that, Fallout 76 is adding some new Brotherhood Of Steel content very soon that should tide us over for a bit. On July 7th, the new questline Steel Reign drops, concluding the Brotherhood Of Steel story, and adding new locations and gear.

"You arrive back at Fort Atlas to find the tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin have reached a boiling point," reads the trailer description. "After swarms of Super Mutants start to appear and people are reported missing, how will you guide the Brotherhood? Will you take the side of justice or will you remain committed to duty?"

On top of that, from June 15th to July 6th you can help the Brotherhood Of Steel out during the Coming Storm event. There'll be various challenges to complete and loot to earn leading up to Steel Reign.

Elsewhere in Fallout 76 news, Bethesda recently announced they're binning the game's battle royale mode, Nuclear Winter. From the sounds of things, not enough people are playing it.

The game is currently free to play until June 16th if you fancy trying it out. It's a lot better than it used to be, largely thanks to the fact it has NPCs now. Nate's Fallout 76 review has the full low-down.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.