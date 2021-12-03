Want to learn how to unlock Reaper in FFXIV: Endwalker? The release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is finally upon us, and with it two new Jobs have been added to the game - the melee DPS Reaper and healer Sage. Here we’ll be running through all things Reaper, so you can follow the below steps in order to start swinging an impressive two-handed scythe and communing with your very own ghastly voidsent.

How to unlock Reaper in FFXIV: Endwalker

To unlock Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV, first you'll need to have a copy of the Endwalker expansion - you won’t be able to play as a Reaper on the Trial version of the game or if you only have earlier expansions. If you pre-ordered Endwalker you’ll be able to unlock Reaper from 3rd December, otherwise it’ll unlock on full release on 7th December.

Next you’ll need to have another Job leveled to 70, and it needs to be a disciple of war or Magic (Warrior, Black Mage, Monk, etc). Crafters and Gathering classes won’t count towards this unfortunately. If you don’t already have another Job at level 70 you can take a shortcut by boosting your character’s level via the Mogstation shop and buying a ‘One Hero’s Journey’ item that will boost a Job of your choosing to level 80 and give you a nice set of gear. You may want to choose Dragoon for this as they share the same gear sets as Reaper, so you’ll have a great armour set from the off.

Finally you need to find the right NPC. To unlock Reaper you need to find and speak to the ‘Flustered Attendant’ in the city of Ul’dah (the desert one) by the Steps of Nald. The closest Aetheryte to the NPC is the Sapphire Avenue of exchange so teleport there for ease. You can find them at these coordinates: X:12.8, Y:8.6. Follow the quest to get your first scythe and you’ll be slicing up enemies like a demon-possessed botanist in no time.

That's everything you need to know about how to unlock the new Reaper Job in FFXIV: Endwalker. If you're looking for information on the other new Job, check out our guide on how to unlock Sage in FFXIV: Endwalker.