Want to know how to unlock Sage in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker? Now that the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion is here it’s finally time to try out the two newly added Jobs - Sage and Reaper.

If you’re into healing then you’ll definitely want to check out Sage, which uses floating crystal-gun-things called Nouliths that shoot out lasers to attack foes but can also be used to create shields and heal party members. It’s a ‘Barrier healer’ rather than a pure healer like White Mage so the focus is geared more towards using shields to help protect your party. Below we'll walk you through exactly how to unlock the Sage Job in FFXIV: Endwalker.

How to unlock Sage in FFXIV: Endwalker

There are a few things you'll need to do before you can unlock Sage in FFXIV and start putting all of your mystical medical knowledge into practice. To start you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a copy of the Endwalker expansion - you won’t be able to try the new Jobs if you’re only playing on the trial version. If you preordered Endwalker you’ll be able to play as a Sage from the 3rd of December, otherwise you’ll have to wait until the full release on the 7th.

You’ll also need to have another Job at level 70, but it can’t be a crafting or gathering class - it needs to be a disciple of war or magic. So think Scholar, Dragoon, Paladin, etc. You don’t need to worry about story progress, it’s just your level that matters so if you’d rather take a shortcut you can head to the Mogstation to purchase a level boosting item. You can grab a ‘One Hero’s Journey’ item that will boost a character of your choosing to level 80 and gift you a level appropriate set of gear. If you go this route you’ll probably want to pick another healer so that you can use the gear for your Sage too.

The last thing you’ll need to do before unlocking Sage is head to the city of Limsa Lominsa (the one with the pirates) and go to the lower decks to talk to the ‘Sharlayan Maiden’ NPC. The nearest Aetheryte to teleport to is the main plaza. You’ll find her at these coordinates: X:9.4, Y:12.9. After that you’ll be given your first set of Nouliths to help you shield and heal your friends… and zap enemies with.

That's all there is to the matter of unlocking the new Sage Job in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker! Simple, really. While you're here, you may want to check out our similar guide on how to unlock Reaper in FFXIV, the other Job added in Endwalker.