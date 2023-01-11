If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 14's perfect steamed bun animation puts its blocky grapes to shame

The most important change in Patch 6.3

Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Final Fantasy XIV's blocky grapes with a sad face scribbled on them, alongside a beautifully detailed and meaty bun splitting in two.

Final Fantasy XIV's latest Patch 6.3 "Gods Revel, Lands Tremble" features new main scenario quests, a 24-player alliance raid dungeon, amongst many other tweaks and additions to the MMO. Really, though, it should be called "Baos Split, Tummies Rumble" as players have discovered the real highlight: a bao bun animation that'll leave your salivary glands twitching. It's beautiful. Magnificent. Almost NSFW.

Watch on YouTube

Look, no look at the bun animation. Really take in every little detail, like the way a split first forms at the bottom before the crack naturally moves upwards and gives way to the bun's shiny innards. Look at the way the steam bursts outwards! Look at the layer of meat and how it mirrors the curvature of the torn treat.

Thanks to this lovely Fanbyte article, I've discovered that the bun is based off the Filipino siopao. So it's not just any old dumpling, but a special one at that. Do give the article a glance if you're interested in finding out a bit more about its history.

Alright, yes, there are other things in the patch too, I suppose. For those invested in the main story, there're some new quests involving "a half-voidsent woman named Zero". A new dungeon called Lapis Manalis takes you up to an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald and looks set to feature some demonic yetis. Part 2 of the "Myths Of The Realm" raid arrives too, whose lovely golden pastures give way to a horrible shadow realm. Of course, there's many other tweaks, all of which you can find in the patch notes.

Maybe the beauty of the bao bun animation marks the beginning of a redemption arc for FFXIV foodstuffs? In a previous Endwalker patch, players mourned the loss of their beloved low poly grapes whose hard edges had been rounded off to "alleviate memory usage". Now, perhaps, the jiggling dumpling and its realistic split can help those still "grapeving" (grape-grieving) to move on and find love again.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch