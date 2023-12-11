Final Fantasy 16’s PC release will require an SSD, hints producer Yoshi-P

It’s been a good few months since Final Fantasy 16 was properly confirmed as coming to PC. While we’re yet to get a release date, development of FF16 on PC clearly continues apace, as the game’s producer has teased a few more details - including the fact you’ll need an SSD to play.

Naoki Yoshida - aka Yoshi-P of FF14 fame - told Famitsu that while full system requirements would be revealed “in due course”, an SSD should be considered a “must” for playing FF16 on PC due to the demands of its visuals on a slower hard drive.

“I would like you to prepare an SSD,” Yoshida said. (Thanks, Eurogamer.) “Even if we did our best to adjust the GPU, in FF16, a game where loading speed is critical, the HDD would be a pain…

“Of course, we will do our best to optimise as much as possible, but we cannot overcome the hardware barrier alone, so please consider that an SSD is a must.”

Yoshida added some further comments on the future of Final Fantasy 16 after it arrives on PC, shooting down hope for a full sequel - so don’t expect FFXVI-2 - or spin-off after its upcoming pair of DLC expansions. At least, that’s not on the team’s current plan.

“The development team for FF16 has been disbanded, except for the main DLC team, but at least we don't imagine that we'll create a sequel or spin-off to FF16,” Yoshida said. “I have accumulated a lot of knowledge from FF16. Rather than continuing with one title forever, I would like to use that knowledge to consider new challenges, such as the next title.

“However, if you ask me if there will be anything related to FF16 in the future, I don't know. I don't know what will happen, so I won't say anything explicitly.”

There might be a glimmer of hope for those wanting more of Ralph Ineson’s gravelly vocal chords in their life, though. While the game’s upcoming crossover with MMO Final Fantasy 14 is unlikely to result in XIV characters coming to the single-player game, Yoshida left the door open for the chance to follow a different character through the events of FF16 aside from Clive, if the PC version finds a big enough audience.

“If the PC version were to be released and become popular, if we were to spend a lot of money to make something, I think it would be more interesting to add a play feature such as being able to control Cid and Jill during the main story, rather than collaboration,” he suggested, being clear that: “This is just an example though.”

Final Fantasy 16’s first piece of DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, dropped earlier this week. It’ll be followed by the second part, The Rising Tide, next spring. You can expect both bits of DLC to come to the PC version, whenever it finds its way into players’ hands - apparently that’ll be a “little longer” yet, though.

“We are making quite a lot of stuff,” said DLC director Takefu Kujiraoka. “Not only for those who have already played FF16, but also for those who are looking forward to the PC version, the volume will increase even more if you consider the DLC and the main game - so please look forward to it.

“We hope to be able to play the PC version as well, including DLC, so please wait a little longer for the announcement of detailed dates for each.”