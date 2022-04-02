Final Fantasy XIV will continue its story and become easier for solo players on April 12th

Final Fantasy XIV's patch 6.1 is edging closer, close enough that it now has a released date, April 12th, and a new trailer. The trailer is below, showing some of the main scenario quests which continue the story from the end of the recent Endwalker expansion.

Everything is so decadent in Final Fantasy, I love it. The costumes alone would bankrupt a movie studio attempting ot make a live action adaptation. I'm also particularly fond of the boss who seems to tie adventures in ribbon, then unravels it to send them spinning away.

Patch 6.1 will bring new main scenario quests, a 24-player alliance raid, a new residential area for players to buy houses in, and a bunch more.

One of the most interesting changes is the expansion of the 'Duty Support System', which will let players complete any 4-player dungeons and trials from the base game alongside NPC companions rather than needing to find a party of humans. "Major revisions to Cape Westwind and later duties are also planned to further support an accessible, solo-play experience," says the press release. The support system will be rolled out to cover expansion and patch content, too.

Here's the full list of changes to come on April 12th:

– Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light. New 24-Player Alliance Raid – The first part of an all-new original alliance raid series, Myths of the Realm: Aglaia will challenge players as they learn more about the divinities known as the Twelve.

– Starting with Patch 6.15, players will be able to experience new Arkasodara tribe quests for battle classes and jobs. New Residential Area – Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase.An overview of the plot purchase system as well as an initial schedule for lottery system sales were presented.

– Players can experience a new challenge with a new Extreme Trial, The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria. Adventurer Plates (Beta Version) – The new Adventurer Plates feature was showcased in detail. Player portraits can be customized to include lighting, animation, and camera angles using a character’s current appearance, and multiple portraits can be saved for future use. The character profiles can include information such as favorite job and title, playstyle preference, active play times, and more.

– Additional details on the new small scale PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict were revealed, including the new rewards system and PvP schedule. Additional content including job adjustments, the ability to try on gear available on the FFXIV Online Store, system updates, and more

Let's hope the patch isn't so popular that FFXIV has to be removed from sale again.