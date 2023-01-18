Find out what's next for SteamWorld next Monday

Thunderful Games have announced they're going to be holding a special SteamWorld stream next Monday January 23rd, where they'll be unveiling what's next for the series. Taking place at 9.30am PST / 5.30pm GMT, it's not clear what the SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast will entail just yet, but given we already know several SteamWorld games are in development at the moment, here's a rough guess-timate of what to expect.

The one SteamWorld game we do know about right now is SteamWorld Headhunter, a third-person co-op action adventure that's set to be the first 3D game in the series. We also know it's set right after the events of SteamWorld Dig 2, but beyond that... we know relatively little about it.

The trailer above is the only one that's been shown so far, and it's all pretty cryptic on how it will relate to final game. I'm assuming there will be robotic cowboy showdowns, for example, and judging by the main artwork for it (see right), mechanical horse riding and possible train heists.

As a lover of all things SteamWorld, I'd be very happy indeed to learn more about Headhunter, but if I'm being truly honest, I'm more excited about the three games we know even less about right now. These were all mentioned in one of Thunderful's quarterly earnings reports last year, and include a citybuilder, a turn-based tactical shooter / strategy game, and a puzzle game (although the last one is only planned for release on mobiles at the moment). The city-builder is code-named "Coffee" and due for release sometime later this year, while the strategy game is code-named "Caramel" and is due in 2024, so it's possible we may hear more about these as well.

Either way, I'm excited. Thunderful haven't announced where the stream will be taking place just yet (their YouTube channel seems a likely bet), but have said to keep an eye on the SteamWorld Games Twitter account for more info. Either way, you can be sure we'll bring you all the latest news from it once the stream's aired.