Amazon Prime June freebies include Neverwinter Nights, SteamWorld Dig 2 and more

Amazon Prime subscribers can claim 13 free games during the month of June. Well, at no extra cost to their Prime subscription, anyway. That’s on top of the recently announced extras that are available for the next few weeks, including Turnip Boy and Calico. But next month’s lineup of freebies - which includes the ever-lovely SteamWorld Dig 2, Neverwinter Nights and Autonauts - starts on June 1st, with more free games being made available every single week after that, so be sure to check back every Thursday.

Starting from June 1st you can claim the SNK arcade beat ‘em ups Sengoku 2 and Mutation Nation. From June 8th you can grab the top-down racer Over Top and the top-down cyborg footballing game Soccer Brawl. From June 15th you can get another arcadey beat ‘em up with Top Hunter and Super Spy, which is a mash-up of first-person shooting, beat ‘em up action, and action-RPG elements from the ‘90s. Very intriguing.

June 15th also brings subscribers Steamworld Dig 2, which certainly needs no introduction. Although, if you haven’t played the side-scrolling sequel yet, we named it one of the very best Metroidvanias on PC. Definitely worth a look at that price point.

The week beginning on June 22nd, meanwhile, also has a few gems with roguelike platformer Revita kicking things off, followed by colony farming sim Autonauts and old-school BioWare RPG Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.

June 29th brings the roguelike deckbuilder Roguebook, the match-three game Gems Of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf, and the silly comedy Once Upon A Jester. That last one is especially good thanks to its goofiness and general charm about a Royal Theatre performers.

That’s all for Amazon Prime’s giveaways for June. Subscribers can claim all of these games over from Prime Gaming, which UK folks can sign up for here, and US folks here.