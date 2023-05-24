Amazon Prime Gaming adds more freebies to the May line-up including Turnip Boy and Calico

This month, Amazon were already giving away 15 games to all Amazon Prime subscribers, but they’ve now sweetened the pot with 8 more, including some real good indies up for keeps. The new additions are available to claim starting today, up until June 26th - giving you a little over a month to grab the lineup below.

Prime Gaming’s extra freebies this month:

Beasts Of Maravilla Island

Calico

DKO: Divine Knockout

Double Kick Heroes

Shattered: Tale Of The Forgotten King

Tiny Robots Recharged

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

The cat cafe management game Calico is a definite highlight here. Your job is to build up that cat cafe with cute decorations, warm pastries, and most importantly, lots of furry friends. Even though it’s pitched as a cat cafe, you’ll eventually be able to befriend and ride a whole host of creatures. Bears included. With its airy pastel colours and soft lo-fi tunes, Calico’s a comfy game to unwind with.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is obviously an amusing title, but the game’s apparently quite good too. “It’s weird and funny - at times actually laugh-out-loud funny,” Alice wrote in her review, “the music in an absolute bop, and as you progress you uncover how walking turnips and onions came to be.” An upcoming sequel has our vegetabled protag rob a bank, so I should really get around to the first game soon.

What I have played is Double Kick Heroes, a button-mashing rhythm game about a rock band. They also happen to be touring the post-apocalypse while slaying zombies. Pretty cool-sounding, right? I missed out on most of the bloody action while staring at the musical button prompts. But if you’re a much better multitasker than me, give it a go.

You can still claim all of May’s other giveaways right now, which include Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, and mail delivery sim Lake. Simply head over to Amazon Prime Gaming to get the lineup.