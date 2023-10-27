Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion will be free to keep from Epic next week

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is the good kind of distraction: a silly, finite, Zeldalike in which you rollick around a pixel art pasture and tick off todo list items by bish-boshing enemies and assisting vegetables. Alice B called it the funniest game she'd ever played.

This is an advanced heads-up that it'll be free to keep from the Epic Games Store from November 2nd.

Between then and November 9th you'll be able to hop to its Epic Games Store page and add it to your account. You will need a free account to add it to, of course. It'll arrive at the same time as F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, and they'll take the place of the two current freebies: Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows and The Evil Within 2.

Evil Within 2 has plenty to recommend it, too, as a broader, more accessible sequel in Shinji Mikami's post-Resi return to survival horror.

But it's Turnip Boy I care about. Diablo 4 is free to play this weekend and that's a game you can dissociate to, but I'm betting Turnip Boy inspires a far more satisfying flow state. It has a proper ending, for one, rather than being built around an endless loot grind (let's ignore its post-launch endless mode addition). It's also bright and uplifting and its dopamine drip is delivered via smiles from grateful vegetables rather than numerically boosted broadswords.

There's also a sequel in the works, with the technically-still-possible release window of "2023". What better time to catch-up with the first game than now... or, er, than November 2nd.