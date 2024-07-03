Steam isn't the only place having a summer sale, as Itch.io launches its own sunny deals

You might have seen that £10 will go a long way in the Steam summer sale, but let me do you one better. Indie game store Itch.io has begun its own summer sale, and for those willing to delve into its rainbow-coloured heap of throwaway toys and fun experiments, plenty of deals await.

The sale starts today and ends July 12th. There are quite a few tasty nuggets deep in the creases of this bargainous sofa. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion sees a hefty price slash. Surreal JRPG Hylics gets the same. Comedy browser censorship sim Hypnospace Outlaw has a chunky discount. Architecturally unnerving refugee simulation North has a big price cut. And mildly unsettling Zelda-like Anodyne is also going cheap. Yes, some of these are also currently discounted on Steam too, but I know some of you loathe Valve enough to never set digi-foot in their digi-mart. So this is a good alternative, a local car boot sale that will probably see creators get more money per sale.

Aside from games, Itch has also long been a good place for hobbyist developers to pick up assets and ultra-specific tools for game development. The bright low poly modeling tool PicoCAD is on sale, for example, and so is chiptune music maker Lovely Composer.

One little tip: if you see nothing but sex games when you log into Itch, that's no surprise. Like Steam, it's a wild west of boobs in there. This can make it hard to find the stuff you're after. To hide the hodgepodge of horniness you can go to your user settings and untick a box that says "Show content marked as adult in search & browse". Or don't, I'm not judging. Some of that stuff is on sale too.