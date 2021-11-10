SteamWorld Dig 2 is free to keep for the next 24 hours

Tonight, Thunderful hosted a livestream of announcements, including a new SteamWorld game and a release date for The Gunk from SteamWorld's creators. They've also put a bunch of their games on sale, including giving classic platformer SteamWorld Dig 2 away for free for the next 24 hours.

You can get SteamWorld 2 for free to keep from Steam and GOG from now until November 11th at 11am EST / 4pm GMT. You should do so, because SteamWorld Dig 2 is excellent.

"The platforming controls are welcoming and smooth (you can climb any flat wall just by repeatedly jumping up it) and levelling up is a steady, mellow slope, rather than an awful grind," wrote Brendy upon its release. "Much of that is simply the game being kid-friendly, but it’s also 'fed-up-adult-friendly'. There’s something soothing about devoting twenty minutes of your evening to digging for your next robo-power, or the next milestone in this light-hearted story of greedy robots and idiot, mutant humans."

Thunderful also have a full publisher sale on Steam and on GOG. That includes 80% off SteamWorld Heist and SteamWorld Dig 1, and 65% off SteamWorld Quest, all of which are similarly wonderful. (They also make some non-SteamWorld games, too, but have a look.)

As mentioned above, Thunderful also announced the next SteamWorld game at the show, and it's another new genre: a co-op, third-person action-adventure. There were a bunch of other announcements during the full Thunderful World livestream, presented by Mark Hamill, which you can watch over here.