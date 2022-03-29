Fortnite renames its now construction-free battle royale "Zero Build" mode

Being able to construct towers and barricades is one of Fortnite's defining features, but the launch of the battle royale's Chapter 3 season 2 posited: what if nah? It removed building entirely, and that was around nine days ago. Now there's a new update which renames Fortnite's main mode to "Zero Build", suggesting the change might stick around for a while.

"Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability," says Epic's post about today's patch. "Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists."

While it becoming its own named mode suggests 'Zero Build' will stick around, it also suggests the old 'One Or More Build' mode will return as well. There's no official word on that, however.

The same update brings a handful of other tweaks, including a rocket launcher for targeting vehicles, and the return of two assault rifles that had previously been vaulted aka removed from the game. In the coming days players will be able to vote on which assault rifle should return to the game longer term.

I've never been a big Fortnite fan, preferring Plunkbat to Epic's action figure shopping mall. I do respect Epic's willingless to substantially alter, remix, and cut from their juggernaut, though.