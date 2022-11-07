Free Dead Cells update adds goodies based on Hotline Miami, Slay The Spire and more

Fantasy roguelike Dead Cells is being invaded by indies again. Weapons and outfits from six games are making their way into the game with today's free Everone Is Here 2 update: Terraria, Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, Slay The Spire, Risk Of Rain 2, and Katana Zero. There’s also new lore rooms based on locations from these games, which is where you’ll find the weapons stored. You can watch some of the costumes and weapons in action in the trailer below.

Probably the standout here is the baseball bat weapon modelled after Hotline Miami. Who doesn’t want to don a rooster mask and Letterman jacket so they can go wild on some of Dead Cells’ slimy enemies with one? I do like the sound of the Slay The Spire inspired diverse deck too, though. That contains four cards with a draw, passive, and discard effect, with the passive working permanently. Chuck away a card by pressing the power button and you’ll draw the next card, triggering its effects. You can read all about what’s in the update here.

The Everyone Is Here 2 update is only on PC for the time being. As you can tell from the 2 on the end of the update name, it’s not the first time Dead Cells has done an indie crossover like this. Last year’s Everyone Is Here update impressed Imogen thanks to its Hollow Knight goodies, but that also squidged in weapons, skins, and skills based on Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and Curse Of The Dead Gods. Not too shabby.

Dead Cells’ Everyone Is Here 2 update lands in the game today, and it’s free. You can find Dead Cells on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.