Ooh, Dead Cells has Hollow Knight things now

If you're a fan of roguelikes and metroidvanias (hello), then you might be pleased to know Dead Cells added a bunch of weapons, skins and skills from loads of good'uns. The Everyone Is Here update went live yesterday, bringing new challenges to Motion Twin's soulslike that will let you unlock characters from Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Curse Of The Dead Gods, and, most importantly (for me), Hollow Knight. Hooray for Hollow Knight content!

With this update, players will find a book at the start of Dead Cells giving them a challenge. Complete one, and you unlock a new character to play as. The game will also have a bunch of lore rooms (the Hollow Knight one has a bench!) you can visit to find weapons and skills.

Those weapons include the Pure Nail from Hollow Knight (which lets you do little jumping attacks on enemies below you, like the Knight when he slash-hops on evil bugs), Curse Of The Dead Gods' Machete & Pistol, Guacamelee's Pollo Power, Hyper Light Drifter's Gun & Sword, and more.

It's nice to see these indies collaborate like this, I wonder if we'll see Dead Cells stuff appear in any of the others? Curse Of The Dead Gods added the Prisoner's lovely flaming head earlier this year. I've still yet to play Dead Cells myself, but the allure of Hollow Knight things might just be the final push I needed. I can put on the Knight skin and pretend it's Silksong!

… Or I could enjoy Dead Cells for what it is. Brendy had lots of nice things to say about it in his Dead Cells review from 2018: "It gets into your nervous system like a wonderful toxin," he writes. "The verbs 'hack' and 'slash' have rarely been put to better use."

The Everyone Is Here update is out now on PC, and will come to consoles and Mac "very soon". You can find Dead Cells on Steam, Humble and GOG, where it's currently 40% off. It's also on the Epic Games Store, but it's still full price there.

If you're interested in any of the other games in this little collab, the update coincides with a new bundle on Steam that contains Dead Cells, Curse Of The Dead Gods, Guacamelee 2 and Skul. It's called Indie Friends, and costs £31/€35/$37.